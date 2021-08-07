Bidon Bistro; food for the frazzled but fortunate.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
Live feed of CR at Zondo Commission
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently appearing before the Zondo Commission in his capacity as the ANC president.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED ] Cyril Ramaphosa testimony at the state capture commission as former deputy president of the ruling party
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Nedbank interims
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Brown - CEO at Nedbank Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - the next disruption is targeting drunk drivers.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja - homeowners insurance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa returns to the state capture inquiry for the first day of his scheduled two-day testimony 11 August 2021 9:13 AM
South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy about the UN climate change report. 11 August 2021 7:56 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 6,590 new cases and 189 deaths The Health Department says 8,621,932 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 11 August 2021 6:58 AM
View all Local
'I don't see Eskom replacing destroyed Medupi unit soon, there's just no money' To what extent is R250bn Medupi insured? James-Brent Styan (author of 'Blackout – The Eskom Crisis') on The Money Show 10 August 2021 7:16 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Politics
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
Bank Zero finally launches to the public: Experience our innovations, urges CEO The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Yatin Narsin, CEO of app-driven Bank Zero. 10 August 2021 8:39 PM
Help Nederburg help your favourite restaurant - vouchers, wine up for grabs Nederburg Wines has launched an incentive scheme to boost licensed eateries. Bruce Whitfield talks to MD Niël Groenewald. 10 August 2021 7:40 PM
View all Business
Tweet by a service provider being told to double her rate goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 9:01 AM
New Zealand police reunite woman with stolen ring after 30 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 August 2021 8:48 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
View all Lifestyle
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
View all Sport
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
By owning your success, you’re one step away from making it unstoppable Book your digi-seat at this year’s #SheOwnsHerSuccess workshop series and, get tools and advice to make your success unstoppable. 6 August 2021 12:17 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Bidon Bistro; food for the frazzled but fortunate.

Bidon Bistro; food for the frazzled but fortunate.

7 August 2021 8:13 AM

Food Anthropologist, Author & Food Critic: Anna Trapido reviews the Bidon Bistro is in the Cradle of Humankind.

 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Lungi Naidoo back with her afrobeat-infused new single “Feel Good”.

8 August 2021 9:59 AM

KZN's shining star Lungi Naidoo, has released her afrobeat-infused single "Feel Good", off of her upcoming EP due for release later this year. You may remember her for the epic collaboration she did with Black Coffee for a track titled "Falling" in 2016 and Hawu Lami in 2019. Lungi is back after a long break from the industry with her new single “Feel Good”, produced by Guilty Beatz- famously known working with the likes of Mr Eazi, Sarkodie and worked with Beyonce on The Lion King Album.

What is gained or lost by hiding one’s feelings?

8 August 2021 9:40 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on what is gained or lost by hiding one’s feelings? Whether a selfless person pay a cost for keeping their true feelings hidden?

Profiling: Zandile Mkwanazi

8 August 2021 9:14 AM

Founder & Chief Executive Officer of GirlCode, Zandile Mkwanazi who advocates for the inclusion of young women in the 4th industrial revolutions. Zandile founded GirlCode – a nonprofit organisation empowering girls and women through technology, is on a mission to address gender disparity in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector and aims to teach 10 million girls how to code in 10 years.

Box office & streaming compensation disputes.

8 August 2021 8:03 AM

Independent TV critic, Writer and Journalist, Thinus Ferreira on what to make of this legal action by Scarlett Johansson against Disney used the Black Widow film to lure people to its streaming service, juicing its stock price at the expense of her, while her bonus was tied to box-office sales.

Gardening in August.

8 August 2021 7:56 AM

Caro Tapson, Founder of Seedling Stokvel takes a look at all you need to know about Gardening in August.

Women on the back foot with financial planning.

8 August 2021 7:41 AM

In light of National Women’s Day tomorrow, Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse would like to like to interrogate how Women are on the back foot with financial planning.

The importance of young women in STEM careers.

8 August 2021 7:25 AM

Linda Ngozwana, Aeronautical engineer & Member of the Girls Fly Programme in Africa Foundation on the participation of young women STEM careers, the spotlight on Aeronautical Engineering as a career option and on her involvement with the work by the Girls Fly Programme in Africa Foundation.

World Ranger Day.

8 August 2021 7:09 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Craig Hay, Southern African Wildlife Trafficking Hub Lead with WWF on developments this space and also talk about WWF’s involvement with an international group called Universal Ranger Support Alliance as many of the issues rangers face.

The effects of the pandemic to our sleep patterns or “coronasomnia”

8 August 2021 6:46 AM

Dr Dale Rae, Director of Sleep Science at UCT interrogates the effects the pandemic has had on our sleep patterns or “coronasomnia” and the reason people have reported bizarre dreams and heightened insomnia since Covid hit South African shores.

Comedian Claudine Ullman on her favourite reads

7 August 2021 10:03 AM

Actress, Comedian and the founder and managing director of the Jittery Citizens on the art of improvisation, comedy and reviews 2 of her favourite reads at the moment.  

Trending

WATCH LIVE: President Cyril Ramaphosa testifies at state capture inquiry

Local

South Africa commits to climate change as UN issues 'code red for humanity'

Local

Unisa students start petition for university to release their certificates

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC failed to keep records of key decisions on govt deployments, says Ramaphosa

11 August 2021 10:52 AM

Busa backs Finance Minister Godongwana's view on basic income grants

11 August 2021 10:10 AM

Another alleged July riots instigator due to appear in Bloemfontein court

11 August 2021 9:45 AM

