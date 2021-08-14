Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions for a better understanding on Marburg virus, this after Guinea health officials confirmed West Africa's first case of Marburg virus, the virus is said to be a highly infectious disease in the same family as the virus that causes Ebola.
Siyabonga Mthembu lead singer and bandleader of “The Brother Moves On” band on the inspiration behind their avangard style of Jazz and their latest single “Anisixabisanga” meaning “you have not held us in high regard” with Local music superstars Msaki, due for release tomorrow 16th of August, the 9th anniversary of the massacre of miners striking for a living wage in Marikana.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on explores the idea of ‘being family’ with your colleagues and whether this a healthy dynamic and real.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gwen Ansell is a freelance writer, writing teacher, media consultant and creative industries researcher. She is the author of various books, including the cultural history ‘Soweto Blues: Jazz, Politics and Popular Music in South Africa’ and the writers’ guide, ‘Introduction to Journalism’. Gwen is an associate of the Gordon Institute for Business Science, University of Pretoria, where she lectures on writing skills for the Doctoral Programme and edits selected academic and practitioner publications. In 2008 she was Louis Armstrong Visiting Professor at the Columbia University Center for Jazz Studies in New York.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on reviews “Devilsdorp” a Showmax Original True Crime Documentary series that uncovers disturbing new facts about the brutal Krugersdorp killings, and that'll leave you questioning what you thought you knew.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Roger Lilley, Energy Expert & Editor of Energize Magazine on What to make of the Gazetted new IPP rules, gazetted this week by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe, which increases the threshold for embedded generation from the current 1MW to 100 MW without the need for a license.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make of Treasury’s proposed early Access to Retirement Savings amendments. .
Andre Shearer, founder and chairman of The Indaba Institute on how the organisation is empowering women teachers in low-income areas of the Cape Winelands by training them in the Montesorri Early Childhood Development teaching methods. Training is fully funded with the overall goal to upskill these teachers who then go back into their communities to apply these ECD methods in their schools and the future of these children from poorer areas who don't have access to quality education in the foundation years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Tony Mckewan, Director of Seaworld at uShaka Marine World on takes a look at the eating habits of the inhabitants of the uShaka aquarium and explores the food preparation process in an aquarium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Nonhlanhla Sitole, Co-Founder of Zoie Health Technologies on what expect from their newly launched Start-up Zoie Health Technologies which launched a digital women’s health and wellness clinic, which allow users to get healthcare advice from professionals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tracy-Lee Easthorpe, Accountant, Bookworm and Author on to expect from Wimpy & online bookstore Ethnikids’ ‘African Folktale Collection’ book set campaign as well as reviews several titles from this campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST