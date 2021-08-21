Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker takes a look at the reason behind the decision to cancel the SA Festival of Motoring postpone for the second year in a row and Also taking a look at why there will be no further extension of the grace period for driving licence renewals despite a backlog of nearly 800,000 expired licences, according to the department of transport
SAMA- Nominated Heart Surgeon Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg, also known as "The Singing Surgeon", has released a beautifully composed rendition of 'Ndikhokhele'- a traditional Xhosa hymn that translates to "Lead Me, O Father" as a call for unity amongst South Africans. Led by famous opera singer Nombulelelo Yende and backing vocals from the Tygerberg Children's Choir, the song is a call to all South Africans to support and lend a helping hand where possible as we are all facing tough times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the psychology of crowd/mob behaviourLISTEN TO PODCAST
Entrepreneur and president of Action SA, Herman Mashaba on his childhood, the story of how he came in to business, what inspires his motivation and his ambitions for Action SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic reviews Respect a 2021 biographical musical drama film based on the life of American singer Aretha Franklin. Directed by Liesl Tommy (in her feature directorial debut), from a screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson, the film stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nanine Wyma, Communications and Programmes Manager for ProVeg South Africa on the objectives of World Plant Milk Day campaign, plant milk is said to be a good, sustainable, alternative to dairy milk. Plant milk safely provides your body key nutrients and minerals, giving you the strength and endurance to live your life to the fullest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner for more on The magical rule of 72 use to calculate the future value of money.
Brad Stern, founder of The Superiate Upliftment Program for more on this Youth and community upliftment initiative, the Superiate Upliftment Program (SUP), which launched nationwide, bringing together business, government, schools and communities. The SUP program drives the upliftment of youth throughout South Africa, and encompasses skills and personal development initiatives to those that sign up. The launch phase is to over 500 000 learners in 500 high schools, as well as those surrounding households and communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Fiona Ross, Compiler of Saunders’ Field Guide to Gladioli of SA reviews the Saunders’ Field Guide to Gladioli of South Africa Book by Rachel Saunders and Rod Saunders and Compiled by Fiona Ross.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Jonny Peter, head of allergology and immunology at the UCT Lung Institute on how researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) are now examining the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief for those plagued by nasal allergies. Clinical trials will commence in the coming months and researchers are calling on hay fever sufferers to participate.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychic & Spiritual life coach, Hensin David Ramatlotlo on a better understanding of the psychic world and what it takes for one to be psychic and on the trend of Psychic Mediums becoming the New Wellness Coaches and on the benefits of turning to a Psychic Medium.LISTEN TO PODCAST