Gazetted plan wants SA citizens to pay 12% of their earnings into state-managed fund.

Brad Stern, founder of The Superiate Upliftment Program for more on this Youth and community upliftment initiative, the Superiate Upliftment Program (SUP), which launched nationwide, bringing together business, government, schools and communities. The SUP program drives the upliftment of youth throughout South Africa, and encompasses skills and personal development initiatives to those that sign up. The launch phase is to over 500 000 learners in 500 high schools, as well as those surrounding households and communities.

arrow_forward