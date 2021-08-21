Patio Ideas and Inspiration for Summer Living.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
10 Entrepreneurs solving the problem of food waste get the chance of a lifetime Bruce Whitfield interviews the Branson Centre of Entrepreneurship SA's Nwabisa Mayema about the Food Waste Innovation Challenge. 24 August 2021 8:35 PM
JZ's appeal for help with legal fees 'speaks to a level of pure desperation' Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the Jacob Zuma Foundation's appeal for donations. 24 August 2021 8:12 PM
Unions, government face off in court over wage dispute Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana says the state is struggling to put together this year's wage increases which cost over... 24 August 2021 5:10 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
Zuma doesn’t have millions stashed somewhere, says Manyi Jacob Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi said the former president's pension money was not enough to cover the bills. 24 August 2021 2:38 PM
DA announces mayoral candidates for major metro councils EWN Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze says the party wants the elections to be held in October because they feel that they... 23 August 2021 2:23 PM
Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa Association for Savings and Investment SA forensics standing committee convenor Megan Govender says they largely depend on the pol... 24 August 2021 5:06 PM
South Africans not saving enough and are way off retirement target level Momentum Corporate head of technical marketing Chris Cooke says people must save enough, earn a decent return on their savings and... 24 August 2021 1:40 PM
The Uber of venture capitalism: Invest Now Want to invest in a start-up? CloudCap Ventures introduces you to the world of private equity venture capital, without the risk. 24 August 2021 1:22 PM
WATCH: Boy smashes TV while trying to help on-screen superhero Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2021 8:58 AM
Covid-19 is causing a surge in disability claims for mental health conditions The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Myrna Sachs, Head of Health Management Solutions at Alexander Forbes. 23 August 2021 6:53 PM
WATCH: Nurse reaching out to The Wiggles to save a patient's life goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 August 2021 8:52 AM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Patio Ideas and Inspiration for Summer Living.

Patio Ideas and Inspiration for Summer Living.

21 August 2021 9:51 AM

Guest: Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some dream Patio Ideas and Inspiration for Summer Living. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

SA's Singing Heart Surgeon Calls For Unity With New Single "Ndikhokhele Bawo" Hymn.

22 August 2021 10:07 AM

SAMA- Nominated Heart Surgeon Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg, also known as "The Singing Surgeon", has released a beautifully composed rendition of 'Ndikhokhele'- a traditional Xhosa hymn that translates to "Lead Me, O Father" as a call for unity amongst South Africans. Led by famous opera singer Nombulelelo Yende and backing vocals from the Tygerberg Children's Choir, the song is a call to all South Africans to support and lend a helping hand where possible as we are all facing tough times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The psychology of Crowd/mob behaviour.

22 August 2021 9:56 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates the psychology of crowd/mob behaviour 

Herman Mashaba, Businessman & Action SA President

22 August 2021 9:36 AM

Entrepreneur and president of Action SA, Herman Mashaba on his childhood, the story of how he came in to business, what inspires his motivation and his ambitions for Action SA.  

Film review: Respect - Jennifer Hudson.

22 August 2021 8:30 AM

Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic reviews Respect a 2021 biographical musical drama film based on the life of American singer Aretha Franklin. Directed by Liesl Tommy (in her feature directorial debut), from a screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson, the film stars Jennifer Hudson as Franklin.

World Plant Milk Day.

22 August 2021 8:13 AM

Nanine Wyma, Communications and Programmes Manager for ProVeg South Africa on the objectives of World Plant Milk Day campaign, plant milk is said to be a good, sustainable, alternative to dairy milk. Plant milk safely provides your body key nutrients and minerals, giving you the strength and endurance to live your life to the fullest. 

The magical rule of 72.

22 August 2021 8:11 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner for more on The magical rule of 72 use to calculate the future value of money.

 

The Superiate Upliftment Program.

22 August 2021 8:09 AM

Brad Stern, founder of The Superiate Upliftment Program for more on this Youth and community upliftment initiative, the Superiate Upliftment Program (SUP), which launched nationwide, bringing together business, government, schools and communities. The SUP program drives the upliftment of youth throughout South Africa, and encompasses skills and personal development initiatives to those that sign up. The launch phase is to over 500 000 learners in 500 high schools, as well as those surrounding households and communities.

Saunders’ Field Guide to Gladioli of South Africa.

22 August 2021 7:20 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Fiona Ross, Compiler of Saunders’ Field Guide to Gladioli of SA reviews the Saunders’ Field Guide to Gladioli of South Africa Book by Rachel Saunders and Rod Saunders and Compiled by Fiona Ross.

Research on the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief nasal allergies.

22 August 2021 6:43 AM

Prof Jonny Peter, head of allergology and immunology at the UCT Lung Institute on  how researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) are now examining the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief for those plagued by nasal allergies. Clinical trials will commence in the coming months and researchers are calling on hay fever sufferers to participate. 

Psychic Mediums Are the New Wellness Coaches.

22 August 2021 6:32 AM

Psychic & Spiritual life coach, Hensin David Ramatlotlo on a better understanding of the psychic world and what it takes for one to be psychic and on the trend of Psychic Mediums becoming the New Wellness Coaches and on the benefits of turning to a Psychic Medium. 

Funeral claims policy fraud on the rise, worsened by Covid-19 - Asisa

Business

Legal groups applaud court decision to prosecute Bathabile Dlamini for perjury

Local

How far has South Africa come in transforming its patriarchal society?

Local

EWN Highlights

Putin says Russia will not 'meddle' in Afghanistan

24 August 2021 8:00 PM

KZN, GP riots could shave up to 0.9 percentage point from SA's GDP

24 August 2021 7:56 PM

IEC: Nomination process for Oct elections records highest number of candidates

24 August 2021 7:30 PM

