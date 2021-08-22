Research on the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief nasal allergies.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Don't self-medicate or abuse cough syrup, seek advice from pharmacies' South African Pharmacy Council registrar and CEO Vincent Tlala says, for example, if you are asthmatic you are not supposed to tak... 2 September 2021 6:21 PM
What drove increase in pre-owned cars sales? Motoring retailer explains John Perlman speaks to the CEO of JSE listed motor retail group Motus, Osman Arbee about the demand of pre-owned cars. 2 September 2021 5:58 PM
You must give banks notice of at least 90 days as early bond cancellation fee Absa Home Loans head of product Nondumiso Ncapai says early cancellation or termination fee is capped and is standard across the b... 2 September 2021 5:31 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa says he's still processing SIU's Digital Vibes report The report has already been leaked to the media and it has found that former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize acted unlawfully and imp... 2 September 2021 8:24 AM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
'There is nothing wrong with changing our minds as the ANC' Clement Manyathela speaks to African National Congress spokesperson Dakota Legoete about the withdrawal of legal papers at the Ele... 1 September 2021 10:47 AM
View all Politics
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
Kulula returns to the skies: 'It's looking good for us' says Comair CEO Bruce Whitfield chats to Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond as the Kulula and BA operator resumes flights. 1 September 2021 9:14 PM
Beer industry appeals for excise relief, especially on low-alcohol products The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles de Wet, Tax Executive at ENSAfrica. 1 September 2021 8:26 PM
View all Business
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 11:46 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Pupil splashing water at teacher sparks outrage on social media Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:26 AM
Malaysian Paralympian shot putter stripped off gold medal for lateness Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 September 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] New Zealand minister's son interrupting her Zoom interview goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 September 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
arrow_forward
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Research on the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief nasal allergies.

Research on the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief nasal allergies.

22 August 2021 6:43 AM

Prof Jonny Peter, head of allergology and immunology at the UCT Lung Institute on  how researchers from the University of Cape Town (UCT) are now examining the extent to which Rooibos tea can provide relief for those plagued by nasal allergies. Clinical trials will commence in the coming months and researchers are calling on hay fever sufferers to participate. 


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts?

29 August 2021 10:09 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether Introverts do actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts, following a new study by Dr Anton Gollwitzer from Yale found that introverts are actually better at understanding people in general. Yale researchers found that introverts were better at answering questions about human behaviours than extroverts were. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV Roundtable

29 August 2021 9:20 AM

Researcher and Gender Activist, Lisa Vetten and Loyiso Saliso, Key Initiator and former National Steering Committee member of #TheTotalShutdown and Independent SGBVF Advocate on wide ranging conversation interrogating the prevalence of Gender based violence in SA. With yesterday marking two years since University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Post Office teller Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019 and in light of the latest crime stats reporting a 10 006 people were raped between April and June 2021 a 72.4% increase from 2020. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: The Chair on Netflix.

29 August 2021 8:46 AM

Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic reviews a Netflix television series ‘The Chair’ an American comedy-drama on a major university professor, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Saffron farming: As SA’s first saffron season becomes a success.

29 August 2021 8:45 AM

Bennie Engelbrecht, Founder and a director of Saffricon on how South Africa’s first ever season of Saffron the ‘red gold’ crop is now in full swing and it has exceeded all expectations, with many farmers having produced successful crops. Saffron farmers indicates a success rate of about 95%.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?

29 August 2021 8:17 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make what to make of the Proposed new state pension fund, were South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Learnership Programme Empowering Unemployed Young Females.

29 August 2021 7:55 AM

Fikile (Fiks) Moeti Founder of The Fix Scholarship on their partnership with The Skills Development Corporation in providing opportunities for young female entrepreneurs to further their education and skills that could ultimately help them achieve their career goals and address the unemployment issues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF Living Planet Conference.

29 August 2021 7:54 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and WWF South Africa CEO Morné du Plessis on the outcomes of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA’s Living Planet Conference 2021, which aims to address current threats to South Africa’s biodiversity and its effect on human life and explored these dangers as well as the dramatic decline in species’ populations, resulting from habitat loss and degradation.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis.

29 August 2021 7:26 AM

Dr Robert Weiss, Dermatologist on everything you need to know about Psoriasis, a Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana

28 August 2021 10:07 AM

uHlanga announced the publication of our first two books ngesiXhosa, Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana. Publishing in isiXhosa is something we’ve always wanted to do, and finally we are bringing out two books of original, contemporary imibongo yesiXhosa by two fantastic young talents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Insurer has to say about the Driver’s license renewal saga.

28 August 2021 9:57 AM

Zakes Sondiyazi, Risk Manager at The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) takes a look at the stance of the insurance industry on this driver’s renewal debacle and on how driving with an expired driver’s license affects your insurance cover and on The South African Insurance Association’s reaction on the Transport Department’s extension of the renewal process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

