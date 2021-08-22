SA's Singing Heart Surgeon Calls For Unity With New Single "Ndikhokhele Bawo" Hymn.

SAMA- Nominated Heart Surgeon Dr Wilhelm Lichtenberg, also known as "The Singing Surgeon", has released a beautifully composed rendition of 'Ndikhokhele'- a traditional Xhosa hymn that translates to "Lead Me, O Father" as a call for unity amongst South Africans. Led by famous opera singer Nombulelelo Yende and backing vocals from the Tygerberg Children's Choir, the song is a call to all South Africans to support and lend a helping hand where possible as we are all facing tough times because of the Covid-19 pandemic.