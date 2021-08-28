Benefits of Seed cycling diet.

Multidisciplinary artist, socially engaged maker and researchers, Hemali Khoosal and Cheriese Diilrajh on The Bag Factory’s Young Womxn Studio Bursary, which presents In Passing, a joint exhibition exploring fleeting encounters. Both their individual and collective works will be on show at The Bag Factory Artists’ Studios from the 28th of August to the 17th of September 2021, with a walkabout on the 4thSeptember.

