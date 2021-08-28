Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the trends in Blood Pressure prevalence and treatment in the world, following a WHO survey which found that the number of people living with hypertension has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990 and that that nearly half these people did not know they had hypertension.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make what to make of the Proposed new state pension fund, were South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development.
Fikile (Fiks) Moeti Founder of The Fix Scholarship on their partnership with The Skills Development Corporation in providing opportunities for young female entrepreneurs to further their education and skills that could ultimately help them achieve their career goals and address the unemployment issues.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and WWF South Africa CEO Morné du Plessis on the outcomes of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA's Living Planet Conference 2021, which aims to address current threats to South Africa's biodiversity and its effect on human life and explored these dangers as well as the dramatic decline in species' populations, resulting from habitat loss and degradation.
Dr Robert Weiss, Dermatologist on everything you need to know about Psoriasis, a Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells.
uHlanga announced the publication of our first two books ngesiXhosa, Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana. Publishing in isiXhosa is something we've always wanted to do, and finally we are bringing out two books of original, contemporary imibongo yesiXhosa by two fantastic young talents.
Zakes Sondiyazi, Risk Manager at The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) takes a look at the stance of the insurance industry on this driver's renewal debacle and on how driving with an expired driver's license affects your insurance cover and on The South African Insurance Association's reaction on the Transport Department's extension of the renewal process.
Ntombi Mashaba- Joburg Theatre Marketing Executive on Joburg Theatre launching their Jozi Food and Music Saturdays that will take place twice a month from Saturday, the 4th of September, 2021, with food and live music at Joburg Theatre's Stages Restaurant in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
Multidisciplinary artist, socially engaged maker and researchers, Hemali Khoosal and Cheriese Diilrajh on The Bag Factory's Young Womxn Studio Bursary, which presents In Passing, a joint exhibition exploring fleeting encounters. Both their individual and collective works will be on show at The Bag Factory Artists' Studios from the 28th of August to the 17th of September 2021, with a walkabout on the 4thSeptember.
Mpho Hafani, founder of Femade Products. Femade Products and Services is a South African female owned entity that was registered in 2013 but started operation in 2018. Femade Products started when its founder, Ms Mpho Hafani (Mpho) developed skin problem after a major procedure on her body which left her skin very dry and no other product could help.
Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido on the new results from West Africa and the sub discipline of Puffpuffology and reviews restaurants with the best Puff Puffs and Marshmallows in Gauteng.