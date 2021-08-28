Number of people living with hypertension has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis Dermatologist, Dr. Robert Weis has described psoriasis as an inflammatory skin disorder that is usually inherited and not contagio... 29 August 2021 7:37 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 10, 173 new cases and 274 deaths The Health Department says 11,993,615 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 29 August 2021 6:13 AM
Parts of SA gripped by icy temperatures with snowfall expected in WC & NC Strong winds and heavy downpours are expected to continue throughout the weekend and will be spreading to some parts of the countr... 28 August 2021 2:55 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Number of people living with hypertension has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990

Number of people living with hypertension has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990

28 August 2021 7:56 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on the trends in Blood Pressure prevalence and treatment in the world, following a WHO survey which found that the number of people living with hypertension has doubled to 1.28 billion since 1990 and that that nearly half these people did not know they had hypertension.


What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?

29 August 2021 8:17 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make what to make of the Proposed new state pension fund, were South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development. 

A Learnership Programme Empowering Unemployed Young Females.

29 August 2021 7:55 AM

Fikile (Fiks) Moeti Founder of The Fix Scholarship on their partnership with The Skills Development Corporation in providing opportunities for young female entrepreneurs to further their education and skills that could ultimately help them achieve their career goals and address the unemployment issues. 

WWF Living Planet Conference.

29 August 2021 7:54 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and WWF South Africa CEO Morné du Plessis on the outcomes of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA’s Living Planet Conference 2021, which aims to address current threats to South Africa’s biodiversity and its effect on human life and explored these dangers as well as the dramatic decline in species’ populations, resulting from habitat loss and degradation.  

Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis.

29 August 2021 7:26 AM

Dr Robert Weiss, Dermatologist on everything you need to know about Psoriasis, a Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells.  

Book review: Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana

28 August 2021 10:07 AM

uHlanga announced the publication of our first two books ngesiXhosa, Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana. Publishing in isiXhosa is something we’ve always wanted to do, and finally we are bringing out two books of original, contemporary imibongo yesiXhosa by two fantastic young talents.

What Insurer has to say about the Driver’s license renewal saga.

28 August 2021 9:57 AM

Zakes Sondiyazi, Risk Manager at The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) takes a look at the stance of the insurance industry on this driver’s renewal debacle and on how driving with an expired driver’s license affects your insurance cover and on The South African Insurance Association’s reaction on the Transport Department’s extension of the renewal process.

JOBURG THEATRE INTRODUCES JOZI FOOD & MUSIC SATURDAYS

28 August 2021 9:17 AM

Ntombi Mashaba- Joburg Theatre Marketing Executive on Joburg Theatre launching their Jozi Food and Music Saturdays that will take place twice a month from Saturday, the 4th of September, 2021, with food and live music at Joburg Theatre’s Stages Restaurant in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

In Passing, a joint exhibition exploring fleeting encounters.

28 August 2021 9:16 AM

Multidisciplinary artist, socially engaged maker and researchers, Hemali Khoosal and Cheriese Diilrajh on The Bag Factory’s Young Womxn Studio Bursary, which presents In Passing, a joint exhibition exploring fleeting encounters. Both their individual and collective works will be on show at The Bag Factory Artists’ Studios from the 28th of August to the 17th of September 2021, with a walkabout on the 4thSeptember.

Femade cosmetics

28 August 2021 8:40 AM

Mpho Hafani, founder of Femade Products. Femade Products and Services is a South African female owned entity that was registered in 2013 but started operation in 2018. Femade Products started when its founder, Ms Mpho Hafani (Mpho) developed skin problem after a major procedure on her body which left her skin very dry and no other product could help. 

Marshmalology and Puffpuffology

28 August 2021 8:23 AM

Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido  on the new results from West Africa and the sub discipline of Puffpuffology and reviews restaurants with the best Puff Puffs and Marshmallows in Gauteng.  

'Hypertension is a lifestyle illness'- Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

What effect does driving with an expired license have on your insurance cover?

Local

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

Lotto Results: Saturday, 28 August 2021

29 August 2021 8:06 AM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies advance to semi-finals of CAF qualifiers

28 August 2021 8:38 PM

Italy lifts quarantine on vaccinated British visitors

28 August 2021 8:31 PM

