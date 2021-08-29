What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?

Researcher and Gender Activist, Lisa Vetten and Loyiso Saliso, Key Initiator and former National Steering Committee member of #TheTotalShutdown and Independent SGBVF Advocate on wide ranging conversation interrogating the prevalence of Gender based violence in SA. With yesterday marking two years since University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Post Office teller Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019 and in light of the latest crime stats reporting a 10 006 people were raped between April and June 2021 a 72.4% increase from 2020.

