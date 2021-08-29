Saffron farming: As SA’s first saffron season becomes a success.

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
More on the arrests in Babita Deokaran assassination
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Mary de Haas independent researcher and violence monitor
Today at 10:35
Minister Angie Motshekga update on school calendar
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:05
Family matters- toxic friendships
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Tech with Toby:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature : Backable by Suneel Gupta
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money: Abdullah Ibrahim
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,740 new cases and 134 deaths The Health Department says 12,021,608 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 30 August 2021 7:00 AM
Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts? Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane says that introverts are also more likely to be calm and steady than extroverts in situations o... 29 August 2021 10:19 AM
Hawks arrest 2 suspects linked to instigation of July riots Members from crime against the state and crime intelligence nabbed a man and woman in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal for incitement to... 29 August 2021 9:34 AM
View all Local
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
'I was told to lay off Facebook': Phumzile van Damme on real reason she left DA Taking to her Twitter account, Phumzile van Damme said that she resigned because she had been told to 'lay off Facebook' by Democr... 26 August 2021 11:58 AM
View all Politics
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
Woolworths' profits surge: 'We're not going to concede an inch to competitors' The Money Show interviews Roy Bagattini, Group CEO of Woolworths Holdings, about their performance over the past year. 26 August 2021 8:49 PM
Interim CEO defends SAA decision to fly before Takatso due diligence completed Bruce Whitfield talks to Acting CEO Thomas Kgokolo about SAA's plans after the announcement it will resume flights in September. 25 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
WATCH: Young boy walks away unscathed after ceiling fan falls on top of him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 8:58 AM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Sport
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
View all Entertainment
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
View all Africa
SA's new unemployment rate record: 'It's a moral, political and social tragedy' Fixing the crisis of unemployment (now at 34,4%): The Money Show interviews economists Dr Thabi Leoka and Peter Worthington (Absa) 24 August 2021 7:14 PM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Saffron farming: As SA’s first saffron season becomes a success.

Saffron farming: As SA’s first saffron season becomes a success.

29 August 2021 8:45 AM

Bennie Engelbrecht, Founder and a director of Saffricon on how South Africa’s first ever season of Saffron the ‘red gold’ crop is now in full swing and it has exceeded all expectations, with many farmers having produced successful crops. Saffron farmers indicates a success rate of about 95%.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts?

29 August 2021 10:09 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether Introverts do actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts, following a new study by Dr Anton Gollwitzer from Yale found that introverts are actually better at understanding people in general. Yale researchers found that introverts were better at answering questions about human behaviours than extroverts were. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

GBV Roundtable

29 August 2021 9:20 AM

Researcher and Gender Activist, Lisa Vetten and Loyiso Saliso, Key Initiator and former National Steering Committee member of #TheTotalShutdown and Independent SGBVF Advocate on wide ranging conversation interrogating the prevalence of Gender based violence in SA. With yesterday marking two years since University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Post Office teller Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019 and in light of the latest crime stats reporting a 10 006 people were raped between April and June 2021 a 72.4% increase from 2020. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: The Chair on Netflix.

29 August 2021 8:46 AM

Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic reviews a Netflix television series ‘The Chair’ an American comedy-drama on a major university professor, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?

29 August 2021 8:17 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make what to make of the Proposed new state pension fund, were South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A Learnership Programme Empowering Unemployed Young Females.

29 August 2021 7:55 AM

Fikile (Fiks) Moeti Founder of The Fix Scholarship on their partnership with The Skills Development Corporation in providing opportunities for young female entrepreneurs to further their education and skills that could ultimately help them achieve their career goals and address the unemployment issues. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

WWF Living Planet Conference.

29 August 2021 7:54 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and WWF South Africa CEO Morné du Plessis on the outcomes of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA’s Living Planet Conference 2021, which aims to address current threats to South Africa’s biodiversity and its effect on human life and explored these dangers as well as the dramatic decline in species’ populations, resulting from habitat loss and degradation.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Everything You Need to Know About Psoriasis.

29 August 2021 7:26 AM

Dr Robert Weiss, Dermatologist on everything you need to know about Psoriasis, a Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana

28 August 2021 10:07 AM

uHlanga announced the publication of our first two books ngesiXhosa, Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana. Publishing in isiXhosa is something we’ve always wanted to do, and finally we are bringing out two books of original, contemporary imibongo yesiXhosa by two fantastic young talents.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What Insurer has to say about the Driver’s license renewal saga.

28 August 2021 9:57 AM

Zakes Sondiyazi, Risk Manager at The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) takes a look at the stance of the insurance industry on this driver’s renewal debacle and on how driving with an expired driver’s license affects your insurance cover and on The South African Insurance Association’s reaction on the Transport Department’s extension of the renewal process.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

2.2 million Pfizer vaccines donated by the US arrive in South Africa.

Local

What to make of the Proposed new state pension fund?

Local

Do Introverts actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts?

Local

EWN Highlights

Kimberley woman stabbed to death allegedly in quarrel over R350 grant

30 August 2021 7:45 AM

2 more suspects arrested for allegedly inciting July riots due in court

30 August 2021 7:37 AM

Rockets fly in Kabul as US evacuations wind down

30 August 2021 6:02 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA