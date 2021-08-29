Film review: The Chair on Netflix.

Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic reviews a Netflix television series ‘The Chair’ an American comedy-drama on a major university professor, the first woman of color to become chair tries to meet the dizzying demands and high expectations of a failing English department.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on whether Introverts do actually Understand People Better Than Extroverts, following a new study by Dr Anton Gollwitzer from Yale found that introverts are actually better at understanding people in general. Yale researchers found that introverts were better at answering questions about human behaviours than extroverts were.
Researcher and Gender Activist, Lisa Vetten and Loyiso Saliso, Key Initiator and former National Steering Committee member of #TheTotalShutdown and Independent SGBVF Advocate on wide ranging conversation interrogating the prevalence of Gender based violence in SA. With yesterday marking two years since University of Cape Town (UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana was raped and murdered by Post Office teller Luyanda Botha on 24 August 2019 and in light of the latest crime stats reporting a 10 006 people were raped between April and June 2021 a 72.4% increase from 2020.
Bennie Engelbrecht, Founder and a director of Saffricon on how South Africa's first ever season of Saffron the 'red gold' crop is now in full swing and it has exceeded all expectations, with many farmers having produced successful crops. Saffron farmers indicates a success rate of about 95%.
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what to make what to make of the Proposed new state pension fund, were South Africans may be required to contribute up to 12% of their earnings to a new government-backed fund, according to a new proposal from the Department of Social Development.
Fikile (Fiks) Moeti Founder of The Fix Scholarship on their partnership with The Skills Development Corporation in providing opportunities for young female entrepreneurs to further their education and skills that could ultimately help them achieve their career goals and address the unemployment issues.
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and WWF South Africa CEO Morné du Plessis on the outcomes of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA's Living Planet Conference 2021, which aims to address current threats to South Africa's biodiversity and its effect on human life and explored these dangers as well as the dramatic decline in species' populations, resulting from habitat loss and degradation.
Dr Robert Weiss, Dermatologist on everything you need to know about Psoriasis, a Psoriasis is a chronic autoimmune condition that causes the rapid buildup of skin cells.
uHlanga announced the publication of our first two books ngesiXhosa, Ilifa by Athambile Masola and Unam Wena by Mthunzikazi A. Mbungwana. Publishing in isiXhosa is something we've always wanted to do, and finally we are bringing out two books of original, contemporary imibongo yesiXhosa by two fantastic young talents.
Zakes Sondiyazi, Risk Manager at The South African Insurance Association (SAIA) takes a look at the stance of the insurance industry on this driver's renewal debacle and on how driving with an expired driver's license affects your insurance cover and on The South African Insurance Association's reaction on the Transport Department's extension of the renewal process.