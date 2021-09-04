Small Business Check in: Nedbank #HandsUpForSmallBusinesses

Nedbank Executive for Gauteng Business Unit, Loderik Lubisi spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the #HandsUpForSmallBusinesses campaign. The initiative is to assist SME's that were affected by the recent unrest in Johannesburg and Kwazulu Natal.
Tony Park, Author spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his book titled Bloodtrail. The book is about the plight of endangered rhinos and the landscapes of Mpumalanga as he remembers them.
- Paul Slaboepszy, award-winning actor, playwright, screenwriter and director spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the production called Mr Johnson that he is starring in.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the essential tasks that need to be done, indoors and outdoors.
Louise Bezuidenhout, Research Officer for the Fairwork, University of Cape Town, spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about the gig economy, e-hauling and a few safety issues they have observed. .LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lucy MacGarry, Co-Founder & Co-Director, Latitude Online, was on-air to speak about the online curated marketplace for contemporary art from Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Anthropologist, Author & Food Critic, Anna Trapido was on-air to talk about an Italian restaurant in Pretoria, Hazelwood called Alfie's.
Motoring Journalist Warren Tucker spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about taking advantage of the used vehicle market. He also answered a few vehicle related questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati,CEO of Proactive Health Solutions had a conversation with Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss the ever evolving challenge of Long Covid.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Farhana Said from the Holistic Cupping Clinic was on air with Refiloe Mpakanyane to discuss a form of alternative therapy called Cupping Therapy.LISTEN TO PODCAST