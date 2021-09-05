Personal Finance:Take advantage of the 4 pay days to the festive season

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner spoke to Refiloe about short term savings and stashing your cash for rainy days.
African Prince of RnB, Limpopo-born singer-songwriter Una Rams (real name Unarine Rambani) was the music corner guest.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane was on-air to discuss BPD, a mental health disorder that impacts the way people think about themselves and other people.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor Helen Rees, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) Chair & Executive Director of the University of Witwatersrand's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute was the Weekend Breakfast Profile guest.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the CEO of Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction Kedibone Tsiloane about their sustainable solution to plastic pollution, and using plastic materials to make bricks.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Candice Kern-Thomas the Founder and Director of Melisizwe School Computer Lab Project, they are the implementation partner of e4. The Girls in STEM Programme provides girls from underprivileged areas with the support they need to pursue their career goals and objectives.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic, spoke to Refiloe about the Marvel Studios film called Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Hlengiwe Ndlovu Sappi Forests' Divisional Environmental Manager joined Refiloe to discuss Arbor week in South Africa and ##SappiTreesOfHope campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nicci Robertson, Nutritional Therapist spoke to Refiloe about the Food intolerances as well as Food Allergies. Nicci gives us suggestions on substitutes and recommendations.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tony Park, Author spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his book titled Bloodtrail. The book is about the plight of endangered rhinos and the landscapes of Mpumalanga as he remembers them.