Profile: Professor Helen Rees

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
Racism and labeling
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Lovelyn Nwadeyi
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- Blacklisting
The Clement Manyathela Show
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea- dealing with problematic in laws
The Clement Manyathela Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
282 more COVID-19 deaths takes SA death toll to 83,899 South Africa has recorded 5,372 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 2, 829, 435. 8 September 2021 6:34 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Q2 GDP growth of 1.2% doesn't reflect sustained, job-creating growth' The Money Show interviews Professor Adrian Saville (Investment Specialist, Genera Capital) about the latest GDP growth stats. 7 September 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
ANC did not lobby IEC to reopen candidate registrations - Duarte The African National Congress (ANC) has been thrown a lifeline and will now be able to rectify its previous mistake of failing to... 7 September 2021 2:20 PM
IEC strongly denies throwing ANC lifeline Deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi reflectc on the commission's reopening of the candidate nominations. 7 September 2021 7:55 AM
Is the IEC doing ANC bidding by reopening candidate registration? DA's Helen Zille says a fair process is needed as in the past if a party missed a deadline, they were excluded. 7 September 2021 7:29 AM
View all Politics
New York-listed Fortune 500 company to buy SA creative agency King James Group Andy Rice discusses the significance of Accenture's first acquisition in Africa, on The Money Show. 7 September 2021 9:10 PM
Shoprite reports profit gains despite damage to 230 stores in July unrest 'We never throw in the towel.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Shoprite Holdings CEO Pieter Engelbrecht. 7 September 2021 7:21 PM
Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals Ray White speaks to Chief economist at Competition Commission James Hodge about the Essential Food Pricing Monitoring Report. 7 September 2021 5:28 PM
View all Business
We don't do things because we're afraid of what people will say - Dr Ditsie Azania Mosaka speaks to filmmaker activist & Co-Chair of Glow Dr Bev Ditsie about her upside to failure. 3 September 2021 3:40 PM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
FNB reverses credit card interest charge after Knowler takes up client complaint Why does it take a journalist to get a response from a bank? Bruce Whitfield interviews consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 2 September 2021 9:16 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
Toddler found after spending three days lost in Australian bush Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:22 AM
What shocked you when you first move to Gauteng Twitter thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 September 2021 8:21 AM
Spider makes woman scream so loud prompting neighbours to call cops Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 September 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
View all World
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
Smart farming: How IoT tracks the health of livestock and crops in real-time What does the Internet of Things mean for farming? Real-time data can now help farmers make real-time decisions about their farms. 6 September 2021 12:08 PM
View all Africa
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Profile: Professor Helen Rees

Profile: Professor Helen Rees

5 September 2021 9:21 AM

Professor Helen Rees, South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) Chair & Executive Director of the University of Witwatersrand's Reproductive Health and HIV Institute was the Weekend Breakfast Profile guest. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Music Corner: Una Rams

5 September 2021 10:11 AM

African Prince of RnB, Limpopo-born singer-songwriter Una Rams (real name Unarine Rambani) was the music corner guest. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Borderline Personality Disorder

5 September 2021 10:08 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane was on-air to discuss BPD, a mental health disorder that impacts the way people think about themselves and other people. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sustainability feature: Plastic Bricks by Ramtsilo

5 September 2021 8:30 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to the CEO of  Ramtsilo Manufacturing & Construction Kedibone Tsiloane about their sustainable solution to plastic pollution, and using plastic materials to make bricks. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Acts of Kindness: E4 announces Girls in STEM Programme

5 September 2021 8:28 AM

Candice Kern-Thomas the Founder and Director of Melisizwe School Computer Lab Project, they are the implementation partner of e4. The Girls in STEM Programme provides girls from underprivileged areas with the support they need to pursue their career goals and objectives. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings

5 September 2021 8:27 AM

Gayle Edmunds, Film Critic, spoke to Refiloe about the Marvel Studios film called Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance:Take advantage of the 4 pay days to the festive season

5 September 2021 8:26 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner spoke to Refiloe about short term savings and stashing your cash for rainy days. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nature Diary: Arbor Week

5 September 2021 7:09 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Hlengiwe Ndlovu Sappi Forests' Divisional Environmental Manager joined Refiloe to discuss Arbor week in South Africa and ##SappiTreesOfHope campaign. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Healthy Living: Food Intolerances vs Food Allergies

5 September 2021 6:42 AM

Nicci Robertson, Nutritional Therapist spoke to Refiloe about the Food intolerances as well as Food Allergies. Nicci gives us suggestions on substitutes and recommendations. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Literature Corner: Tony Park, Bloodtrail

4 September 2021 10:04 AM

Tony Park, Author spoke to Refiloe Mpakanyane about his book titled Bloodtrail. The book is about the plight of endangered rhinos and the landscapes of Mpumalanga as he remembers them. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Agricultural sector hostile to small farmers, report reveals

Local Business

CRISIS IN CRIME INTELLIGENCE: 'Plans afoot to prevent what happened in July'

Local

'Do not judge the youth for thinking differently, engage them to take vaccine'

Local

EWN Highlights

Fate of Morocco's ruling Islamists at stake in parliamentary poll

8 September 2021 6:15 AM

Trial of accused 9/11 mastermind resumes, days before 20th anniversary

8 September 2021 5:57 AM

SA’s COVID death toll rises to 83,899

8 September 2021 5:30 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA