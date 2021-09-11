ROYAL HAIR SALON: A SOLO EXHIBITION BY NIKIWE DLOVA.

Hair Artist and Founder of Own Ur Crown, Nikiwe Dlova and the Botho Project Space presents a Royal Hair Solo exhibition from 9 September to 2 October 2021, a grand statement of African pride and a restored sense of luxury and royalty with an art exhibition that elevates the influence of African hairstyles to an evolved interpretation of grandeur and richness.
SAMA awarded songstress, Maleh on what to expect from the Fête de la Musique Joburg festival the Fête de la Musique taking place on September 18. The festival is a collaborative effort brought to audiences by the French Institute of SA and Alliance Française Johannesburg, in partnership with Bassline Live and Newtown Junction.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to go about getting Emotional spring cleaning for that Spring Clean Feeling.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Human rights Activist and Editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood on wide ranging interview on his life, activism and the role of civil society in ensuring a capable state.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews “Minari” A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Professor of entomology at Wits and Senior author of the paper, Prof. Marcus Byrne, Senior author of the paper their study which provides evidence that elevated CO2 levels directly affects the development and survival of tunneling dung beetles (Euoniticellus intermedius). The study, published in the international journal, Global Change Biology, presents a possible explanation for the current 'insect apocalypse' – a global decline in insect populations that is still not well understood.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on some tips when investing in property with the classic approach is to buy a place and rent it out.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of MatrixMen South Africa, Martin Pelders for more on the first organization in Africa to support and talk about male survivors of sexual abuse. MatrixMen was established in August 2012 and our sole purpose was to raise awareness about male survivors of sexual abuse. Their aim is to empower men that have been victims of sexual abuse to get permission to heal through hearing the stories of men that have been through the same as they have.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Co-founder of Toad NUTs, Alison Faraday on her upcoming webinar on Saving the western leopard toad this coming Wednesday 15th September at 10h30 where she’ll be discussing their efforts of “Saving the western leopard toad” and creating a community that cares in the process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
With September being National Oral Health Month, Dirna Grobbelaar, an Oral Hygiene Advisor for Ivohealth give some advice for keeping your teeth and mouth healthy by focusing on the space between your teeth, especially knowing that an estimated less than a third of South Africans floss or clean between their teeth.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery on the importance of sustaining our libraries, their campaign for this year, the value of literacy, the state and role of libraries and to reviews her 2 books of her choice.LISTEN TO PODCAST