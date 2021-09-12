MatrixMen on male survivors of sexual abuse.

Founder of MatrixMen South Africa, Martin Pelders for more on the first organization in Africa to support and talk about male survivors of sexual abuse. MatrixMen was established in August 2012 and our sole purpose was to raise awareness about male survivors of sexual abuse. Their aim is to empower men that have been victims of sexual abuse to get permission to heal through hearing the stories of men that have been through the same as they have.