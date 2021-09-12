FETE DE LA MUSIQUE JOBURG 18 SEPTEMBER.

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards President Cyril Ramaphosa says the regulations will be reviewed in two weeks and that government is also looking into vaccine pass... 12 September 2021 8:51 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on the latest interventions by government in response to the coronavirus pandem... 12 September 2021 8:00 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm tonight South Africa is currently on on level 3 lockdown. 12 September 2021 5:30 PM
Ramaphosa declares special category 2 funeral for NFP leader kaMagwaza-Msibi This means that Saturday's funeral service will include elements of police ceremonial honours in line with the Presidency’s state,... 10 September 2021 2:44 PM
Malema: EFF won’t regulate number of supporters who attend manifesto launch Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, said that it was practically impossible to limit attendance numbers. 10 September 2021 1:54 PM
It's sensible to remove SA from UK red list - Dr Naledi Pandor Dirco minister says her department is lobbying with the UK government to change South Africa's status. 10 September 2021 7:49 AM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Absa leads the pack in support for SMEs through its Africa trade finance Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are crucial to an economy such as South Africa's, writes Eamonn Ryan. 10 September 2021 10:48 AM
Even more money available for side hustlers through Slow Fund's bank partnership Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous talks to the Money Show about the opportunities available for those side hustle dreamers. 9 September 2021 8:42 PM
Shortening your name is shortening your identity - Tari Nyamayaro The Zimbabwe-born slam poet and activist says her whole upbringing has been one where I am not shielded from injustices. 9 September 2021 2:40 PM
Boost for Gift of the Givers as more MySchool card holders add it as beneficiary Wendy Knowler tells The Money Show how GOTG's income from the Woolworths community loyalty programme has trebled this year. 8 September 2021 8:35 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
What's the worst thing about being an adult thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Man who confronted women about wearing bikinis at beach gets fired Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Teachers gift janitor with car so he drives to school goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 September 2021 8:25 AM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
How the Internet of Things (IoT) is connecting rural farmers to the world The power of digital is giving farmers an increase in productivity and access to formal value chains to generate higher returns. 6 September 2021 12:09 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
FETE DE LA MUSIQUE JOBURG 18 SEPTEMBER.

FETE DE LA MUSIQUE JOBURG 18 SEPTEMBER.

12 September 2021 10:11 AM

SAMA awarded songstress, Maleh on what to expect from the Fête de la Musique Joburg festival the Fête de la Musique taking place on September 18. The festival is a collaborative effort brought to audiences by the French Institute of SA and Alliance Française Johannesburg, in partnership with Bassline Live and Newtown Junction. 


Emotional spring cleaning.

12 September 2021 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how to go about getting Emotional spring cleaning for that Spring Clean Feeling.

The role of civil society in ensuring a capable state.

12 September 2021 9:26 AM

Human rights Activist and Editor of Maverick Citizen, Mark Heywood on wide ranging interview on his life, activism and the role of civil society in ensuring a capable state.

Film review: Minari on Showmax.

12 September 2021 8:40 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews “Minari” A Korean American family moves to an Arkansas farm in search of its own American dream. 

Increased CO2 in the atmosphere makes dung beetles smaller.

12 September 2021 8:28 AM

Professor of entomology at Wits and Senior author of the paper, Prof. Marcus Byrne, Senior author of the paper their study which provides evidence that elevated CO2 levels directly affects the development and survival of tunneling dung beetles (Euoniticellus intermedius). The study, published in the international journal, Global Change Biology, presents a possible explanation for the current 'insect apocalypse' – a global decline in insect populations that is still not well understood. 

Take the hassle out of your property investment.

12 September 2021 7:42 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on some tips when investing in property with the classic approach is to buy a place and rent it out. 

MatrixMen on male survivors of sexual abuse.

12 September 2021 7:29 AM

Founder of MatrixMen South Africa, Martin Pelders for more on the first organization in Africa to support and talk about male survivors of sexual abuse. MatrixMen was established in August 2012 and our sole purpose was to raise awareness about male survivors of sexual abuse. Their aim is to empower men that have been victims of sexual abuse to get permission to heal through hearing the stories of men that have been through the same as they have. 

Saving the western leopard toad webinar.

12 September 2021 7:13 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Co-founder of Toad NUTs, Alison Faraday on her upcoming webinar on Saving the western leopard toad this coming Wednesday 15th September at 10h30 where she’ll be discussing their efforts of “Saving the western leopard toad” and creating a community that cares in the process. 

Oral Health Awareness Month.

12 September 2021 6:55 AM

With September being National Oral Health Month, Dirna Grobbelaar, an Oral Hygiene Advisor for Ivohealth give some advice for keeping your teeth and mouth healthy by focusing on the space between your teeth, especially knowing that an estimated less than a third of South Africans floss or clean between their teeth.  

The Bookery on 2021 National Book week.

11 September 2021 10:04 AM

Lunga Nqadolo, Managing Director of The Bookery on the importance of sustaining our libraries, their campaign for this year, the value of literacy, the state and role of libraries and to reviews her  2 books of her choice.

South Africa moves to alert level 2, vaccine passports on the cards

Local

WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 response

Local

WRAP: COVID vax approved for minors in SA; new sites open at places of worship

Local

WATCH LIVE: President says SA to move to adjusted level 2 lockdown on Monday

12 September 2021 7:59 PM

LIVE BLOG: SA moves to adjusted level 2 lockdown as of 13 Sept

12 September 2021 6:56 PM

Level 2 lockdown? Ramaphosa to address the nation on Sunday night

12 September 2021 5:22 PM

