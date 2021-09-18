Headaches, Spring related headaches.

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions on all you need to know about the different types of headaches and on Spring season related headaches.
Guest: Guy Buttery, Acclaimed South African guitaristLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi JiyaneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Sumayya Vally, Award winning architect and Founder and Principal - Counterspace StudioLISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix TV series “The Defeated”, a story of a Police officer Max McLoughlin arrives in Berlin in 1946 to establish a new police force in the wake of the war, and hopes to find his brother who is presumed dead.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kate Stubbs, Group Business Development and Marketing Director at Interwaste on what to make of this year’s National Recycling Day, Danone’s One Desk One Child Initiative and on this year’s key focus on sustainable consumption.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on tips when considering drafting a will in order to make sure that your legacy is left as you intended itLISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of Marketing at Pargo, Micheala Gabriel on their partnership and support of the Avon Justine iThemba Walkathon, an annual event dedicated to breast cancer awareness month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Prof Barry Lovegrove, Evolutionary physiologist specialising in the diversity of metabolic adaptations in birds and mammals reviews the latest instalment of The Living Deserts of Southern Africa by Emeritus Prof Barry Lovegrove.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lesley Meyer, Physiotherapist special interested Chronic pain reflects on National Physiotherapy Back Week and on dealing with back pain, back injuries, spinal surgery and recovery process.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Author, Futhi Ntshingila reviews 'They Got to You Too' a story of a retired police general Hans van Rooyen finds himself in an old-age home, frail, anxious and alone, the last thing he expects is to be cared for by the daughter of former freedom fighters.LISTEN TO PODCAST