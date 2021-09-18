Story of Njabulo Sithole and Bakers Creationz

Njabulo Sithole founded Bakers Creationz in 2014, and now employs a total of 22 full-time members of staff, with an annual turnover of more than R3 million. He wants Bakers Creationz, to become South Africa’s leading confectionery supplier. The business currently supplies a number of South Africa’s leading supermarkets with baked goods, including Pick n Pay Express, BP and Engen garages, as well as select Spar Supermarkets in KwaZulu-Natal. They have recently signed a national contract with Pick n Pay which will see them starting to supply their stores nationwide.