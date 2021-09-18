A Raisin in the Sun awakens hope in the theatre this Heritage Month.

Veteran Actor & Play Director, Dr Jerry Mofokeng on what to expect from his latest theatre play “A Raisin in the Sun awakens hope” with a stellar cast, in partnership with the United States Mission to South Africa, are proud to present Lorraine Hansberry’s stage play, which premiered at the Soweto Theatre this month, Followed by double matinee performances at the Kroonstad Civic Theatre opening on Heritage Day (24 September 2021), and run until 26 September 2021.