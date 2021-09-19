Wellness Long lost or unknown siblings.

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
New law to force companies to reveal wage gap between highest- and lowest-paid The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn (MD, Amrop Woodburn Mann) about the redrafted Companies Amendment Bill. 29 September 2021 7:51 PM
Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU Bruce Whitfield interviews Special Investigations Unit spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago and Accountability Now's Paul Hoffman. 29 September 2021 7:29 PM
View all Local
SA records first budget surplus in three years (excludes debt servicing costs) The Money Show talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about the primary budget surplus recorded for the three months to June. 28 September 2021 7:12 PM
ANC: We know from experience of past 25 years what works and what doesn't work Bongani Bingwa speaks to ANC senior member Ronald Lamola about their 2021 local government elections manifesto. 28 September 2021 7:38 AM
40 million people haven’t registered to vote - Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick) Bruce Whitfield asks Ferial Haffajee how parties are faring in their campaigning amid the continuous decay of our municipalities. 27 September 2021 6:27 PM
View all Politics
How do I know a lot can happen in 23 years? I Googled it The search giant is 23 years old, it is mostly amazing but doesn’t say don’t be evil anymore 29 September 2021 7:15 PM
86 000 jobs lost in formal (non-agricultural) sector from March to June ETM Analytics' George Glynos discusses the quarterly employment statistics from Stats SA with Bruce Whitfield. 28 September 2021 9:07 PM
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
View all Business
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
Tweeps share how they found out their partners got married behind their backs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:30 AM
Have a great tourism idea? Brand-new global project will help you partner up The SIGMUND Project is powered by innovation and collaboration. Bruce Whitfield interviews founder Alan Elliott Merschen. 28 September 2021 8:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
Bianca Buitendag retires after winning silver at the Olympics The surfer will be involved with a Christian nongovernmental organisation called Life Community Services in George on a permanent... 1 September 2021 4:44 PM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I just want to survive' Girl shares why she eats meat while vegetarian Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 September 2021 8:51 AM
[WATCH] Woman livid after house sitter leaves her house in a mess Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Irate bird chasing cyclist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 September 2021 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
View all World
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Wellness Long lost or unknown siblings.

Wellness Long lost or unknown siblings.

19 September 2021 9:40 AM

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

What Couples Should Know About the Silent Treatment.

26 September 2021 9:53 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on What Couples Should Know About the Silent Treatment and on how to go about dealing with a partner who gives you silent treatment.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film Review: The Boss Baby: Family Business.

26 September 2021 9:49 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews The Boss Baby: Family Business.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The business of Forestry this Tourism month.

26 September 2021 9:48 AM

SAFCOL’s Tourism Manager, Chris De Beer with September being Tourism Month, the South African Forestry Company Limited has embarked on their campaign to shed light on the business of Forestry and on it’s importance to the country's development.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Trusts.

26 September 2021 9:44 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on all you need to know about Trusts.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recent study on Sardine runs.

26 September 2021 7:43 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marine Biologist, Prof Peter Teske at the University of Johannesburg on what to make of the study conducted by South African and Australian scientists who tested the hypothesis that the Sardine Run represents the spawning migration of a distinct east coast stock adapted to warm subtropical conditions and on the two distinct sardine populations in SA.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New study shows turmeric extract may lessen Alzheimer-linked organ damage.

26 September 2021 7:29 AM

Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant on how a potent turmeric extract can help lessen the potentially fatal damage from Alzheimer’s disease, following a new study shows how the highly bioavailable curcuminoid and turmeric oil formulation, BCM-95, found in Bio-Curcumin in SA, may help prevent abnormalities in peripheral organs in those with Alzheimer’s disease.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale

25 September 2021 10:08 AM

Unati Mgandela and Stan Montsho, Co-authors of Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale, on what to expect from this poetry book written in both Setswana and IsiXhosa languages, with a purpose to remind our beloved rainbow nation that unity, love, working together and common vision. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Homeowners Essential Toolbox.

25 September 2021 9:41 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on essentials that should be in your Toolbox as a homeowner. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The future of Quantum light.

25 September 2021 9:40 AM

Wits School of Physics Structured Light Laboratory director and WitsQ director Distinguished Professor Andrew Forbes for more on their research around Quantum light, the potential of their research improving communication via light and their dream is to create a “Silicon Valley” for quantum photonics here in South Africa. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skhumba’s Weekend Comedy Special 2021.

25 September 2021 9:19 AM

Popular Comedian Skhumba Hlophe goes to The Market Theatre to debut his COMEDY ENSEMBLE for the 1st time this year, which runs from this coming Thursday 30 September – Saturday 2 October 2021, promises to be one of the craziest weekends to date and will feature himself and some of his Comedian friends.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital burns unit receives a R70-million donation

Local

Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng on Friday and Saturday

Local

Digital Vibes: 'We've made sure that we are able to follow the money' - SIU

Business Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa says to speak to UK PM over COVID travel curbs

29 September 2021 8:48 PM

Vaccine inequality shows patent rules 'outdated': Africa trade boss

29 September 2021 7:21 PM

British soldiers to deliver fuel to ease supply crisis

29 September 2021 7:14 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA