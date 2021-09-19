Wellness Long lost or unknown siblings.

Guest: Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on What Couples Should Know About the Silent Treatment and on how to go about dealing with a partner who gives you silent treatment.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews The Boss Baby: Family Business.
SAFCOL’s Tourism Manager, Chris De Beer with September being Tourism Month, the South African Forestry Company Limited has embarked on their campaign to shed light on the business of Forestry and on it’s importance to the country's development.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on all you need to know about Trusts.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Marine Biologist, Prof Peter Teske at the University of Johannesburg on what to make of the study conducted by South African and Australian scientists who tested the hypothesis that the Sardine Run represents the spawning migration of a distinct east coast stock adapted to warm subtropical conditions and on the two distinct sardine populations in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Vanessa Ascencao, Health and wellness expert and nutritional consultant on how a potent turmeric extract can help lessen the potentially fatal damage from Alzheimer’s disease, following a new study shows how the highly bioavailable curcuminoid and turmeric oil formulation, BCM-95, found in Bio-Curcumin in SA, may help prevent abnormalities in peripheral organs in those with Alzheimer’s disease.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Unati Mgandela and Stan Montsho, Co-authors of Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale, on what to expect from this poetry book written in both Setswana and IsiXhosa languages, with a purpose to remind our beloved rainbow nation that unity, love, working together and common vision.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on essentials that should be in your Toolbox as a homeowner.
Wits School of Physics Structured Light Laboratory director and WitsQ director Distinguished Professor Andrew Forbes for more on their research around Quantum light, the potential of their research improving communication via light and their dream is to create a “Silicon Valley” for quantum photonics here in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Popular Comedian Skhumba Hlophe goes to The Market Theatre to debut his COMEDY ENSEMBLE for the 1st time this year, which runs from this coming Thursday 30 September – Saturday 2 October 2021, promises to be one of the craziest weekends to date and will feature himself and some of his Comedian friends.LISTEN TO PODCAST