Latest motoring news.

Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page looks at the cost owning a car versus e-hailing car services, going electric by 2030 and Mini cooper revamping its range.
Singer/Songwriter, FYRA on being featured in the Soundtrack of season 2 of the Netflix African original series Blood & Water which premiered last week on the streaming platform. FRYA, features in this series with her five songs of which four of them are from her debut album ‘Balance’ due for release next month.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the impact of dealing with people who lies a lot in the workplace to one’s mental health and some tips navigating dishonest co-workers.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Isaah Mhlanga is the Chief Economist of Alexander Forbes responsible for macroeconomic strategy, and is a columnist for Business Day and a non-executive board member at Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology. He holds a Masters of Commerce in Financial Economics and Honours in Econometrics, both from University of Johannesburg. Isaah speaks on his upbringing, idiosyncrasy, how to deal with the unemployment crisis in SA and the importance of giving back to society.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the latest James Bond-no time to die.
CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy takes a look at how to deal with the conflict around the air-conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace, now that we are officially in the Spring season, as temperatures start to warm up.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the effects of Food inflation in SA, following Statistics South Africa publishing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with CPI Food Inflation sitting at 7,4% with the average cost of the Household Food Basket is R4219,48.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder of The Flo Foundation, Flo Mokgale for more on The Flo Foundation, a Community based intervention using Fun, Sport and creating mentoring events based in Kathlehong.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-Author of the book & Director - Pacific Shark Research Center in California, Dr David A. Ebert reviewing the second edition of ‘A Pocket Guide to Sharks of the World’, which is said to be the only field guide to identify, illustrate and describe every known shark species.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Psychiatrist professor at University of Stellenbosch and Convener of the ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists, Prof Renata Schoeman on takes a broad look at ADHD with October being Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness month and on concerns raised around a spike in ADHD symptoms due to constant screen time since the start of the CovidLISTEN TO PODCAST
Music Composer, Phillip Miller on his collaborated project with singer Tshegofatso Moeng to put together Reuben T Caluza The B-Side, an album of re-interpretations of Caluza's songs that was released on Heritage Day. The song called Influenza written by Reuben Tholakele Caluza, who in the 1920s and '30s was one of SA's most prolific and popular composers.LISTEN TO PODCAST