Book review: Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Tshegofatso Pule murder: Trial against Ntuthuko Shoba begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Beitbridge border fence case in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Judicil Service Commission constutional court judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SMME lender, Retail Capital on track to disburse R 8 billion by 2023 to small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO of Retail Capital
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LC500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sumayya Vally - Founder and Principal at Counterspace Studio
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Cultureneering by Ian Fuhr
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace. 3 October 2021 10:44 AM
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office. 3 October 2021 8:55 AM
What rise in food inflation mean to your household Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget. 3 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Local
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
View all Politics
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
'Nedbank told me to collect card from branch that closed more than a year ago!' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates the rate of bank branch closures and if customer info's being updated, on The Money Show 30 September 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – Clem Sunter thinks of life as a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Book review: Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale

Book review: Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale

25 September 2021 10:08 AM

Unati Mgandela and Stan Montsho, Co-authors of Imiphumela Yobulumko – Maungo a Botlhale, on what to expect from this poetry book written in both Setswana and IsiXhosa languages, with a purpose to remind our beloved rainbow nation that unity, love, working together and common vision. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Blood & Water Season 2 Soundtrack.

3 October 2021 10:12 AM

Singer/Songwriter, FYRA on being featured in the Soundtrack of season 2 of the Netflix African original series Blood & Water which premiered last week on the streaming platform. FRYA, features in this series with her five songs of which four of them are from her debut album ‘Balance’ due for release next month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with dishonest co-workers.

3 October 2021 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the impact of dealing with people who lies a lot in the workplace to one’s mental health and some tips navigating dishonest co-workers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Isaah Mhlanga.

3 October 2021 9:34 AM

Isaah Mhlanga is the Chief Economist of Alexander Forbes responsible for macroeconomic strategy, and is a columnist for Business Day and a non-executive board member at Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology. He holds a Masters of Commerce in Financial Economics and Honours in Econometrics, both from University of Johannesburg. Isaah speaks on his upbringing, idiosyncrasy, how to deal with the unemployment crisis in SA and the importance of giving back to society.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: James Bond - no time to die.

3 October 2021 9:21 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the latest James Bond-no time to die. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to deal with conflict around the air-conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace.

3 October 2021 8:28 AM

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy takes a look at how to deal with the conflict around the air-conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace, now that we are officially in the Spring season, as temperatures start to warm up.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Inflation on the rise.

3 October 2021 8:14 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the effects of Food inflation in SA, following Statistics South Africa publishing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with CPI Food Inflation sitting at 7,4% with the average cost of the Household Food Basket is R4219,48. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling The Flo Foundation.

3 October 2021 7:49 AM

Founder of The Flo Foundation, Flo Mokgale for more on The Flo Foundation, a Community based intervention using Fun, Sport and creating mentoring events based in Kathlehong. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviewing: A Pocket Guide to Sharks of the World.

3 October 2021 7:18 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-Author of the book & Director - Pacific Shark Research Center in California, Dr David A. Ebert reviewing the second edition of ‘A Pocket Guide to Sharks of the World’, which is said to be the only field guide to identify, illustrate and describe every known shark species.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spike in ADHD symptoms due to the pandemic.

3 October 2021 7:14 AM

Psychiatrist professor at University of Stellenbosch and Convener of the ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists, Prof Renata Schoeman on takes a broad look at ADHD with October being Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness month and on concerns raised around a spike in ADHD symptoms due to constant screen time since the start of the Covid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reuben T Caluza celebrated in a new Album

3 October 2021 6:40 AM

Music Composer, Phillip Miller on his collaborated project with singer Tshegofatso Moeng to put together Reuben T Caluza The B-Side, an album of re-interpretations of Caluza's songs that was released on Heritage Day. The song called Influenza written by Reuben Tholakele Caluza, who in the 1920s and '30s was one of SA's most prolific and popular composers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed

World

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

Politics

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

Politics

EWN Highlights

After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position

4 October 2021 2:26 PM

Pandora Papers: The latest mega leak on tax-dodging

4 October 2021 2:21 PM

ConCourt: Placing City of Tshwane under administration was unlawful

4 October 2021 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA