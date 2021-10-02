Harvesting Rainwater in Your Backyard - Working with Nature.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
Relationships and sex focus- Sexual intercourse without penetration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph, medical doctor, sexologist and head of World Association of Sexual Health
Today at 12:05
Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Today at 12:15
Police Minister Bheki Cele holds a crime imbizo in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Today at 12:27
Deputy President DD Mabuza leads a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:37
Concourt interviews update: wrap up of the week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:41
Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Today at 12:45
More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
Latest Local
South Africa's digital COVID-19 vaccine certificate ready for use - Phaahla Health Minister Joe Phaahla said that the COVID-19 vaccine certificate would be a tool that would enable vaccinated people to acce... 8 October 2021 9:18 AM
UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week Director and principal Yandiswa Xhakaza gives more insight on the sponsorship as well as how the school operates. 8 October 2021 7:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane reflects on what he will do for residents now that he is the new mayor. 8 October 2021 7:46 AM
We shouldn't collapse SA economy due to greed for green funding warns Mantashe Bruce Whitfield interviews Deloitte Africa's Andrew Lane after Energy Minister says move away from coal should not be rushed. 7 October 2021 8:11 PM
DA removes offensive posters in KwaZulu-Natal The party apologised and said in a statement that it is in the process of removing the posters in Phoenix, Durban. 7 October 2021 1:33 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Santam loses appeal, must pay full 18 months' business interruption claims Bruce Whitfield interviews Santam CEO Lizé Lambrechts and the CEO of consulting firm Insurance Claims Africa, Ryan Woolley. 7 October 2021 7:11 PM
Scooter business booming for three years in a row John Perlman speaks to the owner of Big Boys Fourways about the increase in scooter sales for deliveries. 7 October 2021 4:40 PM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
TymeBank to launch banking services kiosks in Foschini stores The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Tauriq Keraan, CEO of TymeBank. 5 October 2021 8:41 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
The impact bio-bubbles have on sportspeople's mental health John Perlman speaks to top cricket coach and author of 'The Barefoot Coach' Paddy Upton about bio-bubbles. 4 October 2021 5:22 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
[WATCH] Woman relaying her worst first date, leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 8 October 2021 8:11 AM
Kelly Khumalo: What grounds me in the industry is being true to myself Clement Manyathela hangs out with Kelly Khumalo and finds out about her childhood, music career and spirituality. 7 October 2021 11:49 AM
Is Africa home to the next Silicon Valley? The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 7 October 2021 10:59 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Why has the SME sector been supressed? Largest non-bank SME financier Retail Capital still believes - despite a decade of uncertainty 7 October 2021 7:35 PM
Tourism picks up at Vic Falls after Zim prioritises vaccination in resort town Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa at Work's Dianna Games after her recent road trip through Zimbabwe. 6 October 2021 8:02 PM
Your money wants to build a better future by investing in infrastructure Investing in South Africa’s infrastructure is about more than just good returns but making a meaningful impact on people's lives. 4 October 2021 3:38 PM
'Economic policy failure: Fewer jobs in manufacturing than 52 years ago' Bruce Whitfield talks to Economist Mike Schussler about the 'shocking' decline in South Africa's manufacturing sector. 6 October 2021 7:23 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service". 4 October 2021 8:02 PM
Chief Justice nominations: '8 candidates must still be shortlisted' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Oxtoby, a researcher at the Democratic Governance and Rights Unit at the UCT. 4 October 2021 6:30 PM
Harvesting Rainwater in Your Backyard - Working with Nature.

Harvesting Rainwater in Your Backyard - Working with Nature.

2 October 2021 10:15 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on some tips on Harvesting Rainwater in Your Backyard this rainy season. 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Blood & Water Season 2 Soundtrack.

3 October 2021 10:12 AM

Singer/Songwriter, FYRA on being featured in the Soundtrack of season 2 of the Netflix African original series Blood & Water which premiered last week on the streaming platform. FRYA, features in this series with her five songs of which four of them are from her debut album ‘Balance’ due for release next month.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dealing with dishonest co-workers.

3 October 2021 9:49 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the impact of dealing with people who lies a lot in the workplace to one’s mental health and some tips navigating dishonest co-workers.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling: Isaah Mhlanga.

3 October 2021 9:34 AM

Isaah Mhlanga is the Chief Economist of Alexander Forbes responsible for macroeconomic strategy, and is a columnist for Business Day and a non-executive board member at Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology. He holds a Masters of Commerce in Financial Economics and Honours in Econometrics, both from University of Johannesburg. Isaah speaks on his upbringing, idiosyncrasy, how to deal with the unemployment crisis in SA and the importance of giving back to society.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Film review: James Bond - no time to die.

3 October 2021 9:21 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews the latest James Bond-no time to die. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to deal with conflict around the air-conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace.

3 October 2021 8:28 AM

CEO of ICHAF Training Institute, Devan Moonsamy takes a look at how to deal with the conflict around the air-conditioning and personal hygiene in the workplace, now that we are officially in the Spring season, as temperatures start to warm up.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Food Inflation on the rise.

3 October 2021 8:14 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on the effects of Food inflation in SA, following Statistics South Africa publishing of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with CPI Food Inflation sitting at 7,4% with the average cost of the Household Food Basket is R4219,48. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling The Flo Foundation.

3 October 2021 7:49 AM

Founder of The Flo Foundation, Flo Mokgale for more on The Flo Foundation, a Community based intervention using Fun, Sport and creating mentoring events based in Kathlehong. 

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reviewing: A Pocket Guide to Sharks of the World.

3 October 2021 7:18 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Co-Author of the book & Director - Pacific Shark Research Center in California, Dr David A. Ebert reviewing the second edition of ‘A Pocket Guide to Sharks of the World’, which is said to be the only field guide to identify, illustrate and describe every known shark species.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Spike in ADHD symptoms due to the pandemic.

3 October 2021 7:14 AM

Psychiatrist professor at University of Stellenbosch and Convener of the ADHD special interest group of the Society of Psychiatrists, Prof Renata Schoeman on takes a broad look at ADHD with October being Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) Awareness month and on concerns raised around a spike in ADHD symptoms due to constant screen time since the start of the Covid

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reuben T Caluza celebrated in a new Album

3 October 2021 6:40 AM

Music Composer, Phillip Miller on his collaborated project with singer Tshegofatso Moeng to put together Reuben T Caluza The B-Side, an album of re-interpretations of Caluza's songs that was released on Heritage Day. The song called Influenza written by Reuben Tholakele Caluza, who in the 1920s and '30s was one of SA's most prolific and popular composers. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom to implement power cuts on Thursday and Friday night

Local

UCT Online High School to sponsor #702Breakfast's WIZ-QUIZ for a week

Local

City to take over Soweto electricity supply, not write off debt - Mayor Moerane

Politics

Local

EWN Highlights

Numsa saddened by death of member who was on his way to march

8 October 2021 10:30 AM

DA didn't fail Durban community during July riots, govt did - Nqaba Bhanga

8 October 2021 9:32 AM

Mashatile: ANC giving hope for a better tomorrow once we come into power in CT

8 October 2021 9:13 AM

