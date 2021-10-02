The future of teaching Mathematics.

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 11:05
Relationships and sex focus- Sexual intercourse without penetration
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph, medical doctor, sexologist and head of World Association of Sexual Health
Guests
Dr Elna Rudolph, medical doctor, sexologist and head of World Association of Sexual Health
125
Today at 12:05
Health Minister Joe Phaahla gives an update on the government's Covid-19 response strategy and the vaccine rollout plan.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
Guests
Kevin Brandt, Eyewitness News reporter
125
Today at 12:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa serves National police commissioner Khehla Sitole with a notice of intention to suspend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
Guests
Eldered De Klerk, policing expert
125
Today at 12:15
Police Minister Bheki Cele holds a crime imbizo in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
125
Today at 12:23
ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is campaigning in Potchefstroom.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
Guests
Masechaba Sefular, EWN reporter
125
Today at 12:27
Deputy President DD Mabuza leads a vaccination social mobilisation campaign in KZN.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
125
Today at 12:37
Concourt interviews update: wrap up of the week.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
125
Today at 12:41
Loadshedding expected on Friday evening and possibly throughput the weekend.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson.
125
Today at 12:45
More rain expected to hit Gauteng this weekend, flooding alert in certain areas.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
Guests
Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS
125
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap with Tholakele.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
125
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
125
Today at 16:20
Palestinian Foreign Minister in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
Guests
Riyad al-Maliki. Palestinian Foreign Minister
125
Today at 16:50
Solidarity Fund Vaccine programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
Guests
Wendy Tlou, Executive Head of Humanitarian Response& Behaviour Change Pillars at the Solidarity Fund
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
125
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Carmién Tea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
Guests
Lize Du Preez - Marketing Director and daughter of Founder at Carmién Tea
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up