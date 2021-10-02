The future of teaching Mathematics.

Isaah Mhlanga is the Chief Economist of Alexander Forbes responsible for macroeconomic strategy, and is a columnist for Business Day and a non-executive board member at Kutlwanong Centre for Maths, Science and Technology. He holds a Masters of Commerce in Financial Economics and Honours in Econometrics, both from University of Johannesburg. Isaah speaks on his upbringing, idiosyncrasy, how to deal with the unemployment crisis in SA and the importance of giving back to society.

