National Nutrition Awareness Week.

Registered Dietitian and President of the Association for Dietetics in South Africa, Maria van der Merwe for some gives some healthy eating tips and more info as we kick off, the National Nutrition Week, with the theme of ‘Eat more vegetables and fruits every day' this year.
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy and significance John Lennon to music and pop culture in light of Yesterday 9th October which would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lecturer and Research Associate at the University of Pretoria, Dr Charne Lavery on the work of this year’s Nobel Prize Literature award winner, Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah. Dr Lavery also reviews two of his novels “By the Sea” and more recent one, “Gravel Heart”
Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert, Brian Pinnock this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a time to give internet users the resources they need to keep safe and secure online. And on Mimecast’s new research which found that 75% of South African consumers will stop buying from a brand if they get tricked by cybercriminals.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Deputy Vice President of SANAVA, Gordon Froud and Winner in this year’s Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto category, Abongile Sidzumo on this year’s four category winners of the 35 edition of the prestigious 2021 edition of the Absa L’Atelier at an online event hosted on the Absa Art Hotspot.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The National Movement of Rural Women Facilitator, Bongiwe Mahlangu on their work for this year’s International Day of Rural Women and on how they are uplifting women in the rural areas across the country.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Cherish Vundisa, Founder of Dr. J Struthers, Luxury Leather Luggage business on the story behind this brand and on some of the biggest challenges they faced when doing business during the Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Anthropologist, Author & Food Critic, Anna Trapido in commemoration of World Food Day profiles several organizations including Chefs with Compassion and Flava and Co online food delivery service.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker on the trend of Catalytic converters being stolen from cars and on how the removal of a Catalytic converter can affect the performance of your car and insurance.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, shines the spotlight on "Obesity" as part of the National Obesity Week in our annual health calendar in SA. The National Obesity Week is observed from 15 to 19 October to create awareness among consumers about obesity and the importance of eating healthy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Physiotherapist, Clare-Anne Kilroy takes a look at how athletes can safely return to activity after COVID-19 infection.