Latest Motoring News.

Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to encourage children to experiment in different ways Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush gives practical advice on raising children with an experimental mindset. 16 October 2021 9:19 AM
Beware of vehicle catalytic converter theft in shopping malls Resident motoring expert, Warren Tucker reflects on the spike in the theft of these parts in cars. 16 October 2021 8:20 AM
'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported' Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati shines the spotlight on this public health problem. 16 October 2021 7:35 AM
Ramaphosa to Mabopane residents: ANC will do better if it wins in Tshwane He started his campaign in Ward 22 on Friday where one of the party's councillor candidates was killed last month. 15 October 2021 4:01 PM
Our lives weren't in danger, we're unhappy when refused to leave - Thandi Modise Various people reflect on the hostage situation that took place at St George's Hotel on Thursday night. 15 October 2021 1:01 PM
12 to 17-year-olds to receive COVID vaccines from 20 October - Health Minister Health Minister Joe Phaahla has announced that this age group will be able to receive the Pfizer vaccine. 15 October 2021 9:07 AM
Entrepreneurship for kids: 'They have to figure it out, there's no right answer' A Curro school has introduced entrepreneurial studies as an elective. Bruce Whitfield interviews FutureProofSA's Lisa Illingworth. 14 October 2021 8:00 PM
A third of CEOs at top JSE-listed companies didn't get a salary increase in 2020 Bruce Whitfield discusses Deloitte's latest Executive Remuneration Review with Associate Director Tyrone Jansen. 14 October 2021 7:48 PM
Brian Joffe to step down as Long4Life CEO and take on chairperson role Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing CEO Brian Joffe about Long 4Life's results (Sportsmans Warehouse, Sorbet franchise...). 14 October 2021 6:53 PM
New data from Yoco shows small business sector has swung into recovery mode 'A 30% improvement from the end of July to today.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Matt Brownell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco 13 October 2021 6:52 PM
'Always be kind': Chat between 702's Clement & Kenny from 2009 warms hearts In 2009, 19-year-old Clement Manyathela could never have imagined he would be colleagues with one of the people he looked up to, K... 13 October 2021 2:35 PM
Groote Schuur becomes Africa's first public hospital to use robotics in surgery The Da Vinci Xi robotic system allows surgeons to perform procedures in numerous parts of the abdomen and can also be used for tho... 13 October 2021 1:18 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
Country music is bigger than anyone knows - Matt Gardiner The musician tells Ray White on #702Unplugged says he fell in love with the music about when his girlfriend played it on her retur... 15 October 2021 2:57 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Jordan brand chairman Larry Miller sharing 56-year-old secret goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 October 2021 8:23 AM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Latest Motoring News.

Latest Motoring News.

9 October 2021 7:59 AM

Resident Motoring Journalist, Ernest Page on what to make of the overall first-place winner of the 2021 South African Car of the Year competition, Peugeot 2008 and reviews 2 new cars launched this week namely; The BMW X3 and Porsche 911GTS.


The significance of John Lennon in Music.

16 October 2021 1:27 PM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy and significance John Lennon to music and pop culture in light of  Yesterday 9th October which would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday. 

Abdulrazak Gurnah, Tanzanian novelist who won The 2021 Nobel Prize Literature award

16 October 2021 10:07 AM

Lecturer and Research Associate at the University of Pretoria, Dr Charne Lavery on the work of this year’s Nobel Prize Literature award winner, Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah. Dr Lavery also reviews two of his novels “By the Sea” and more recent one, “Gravel Heart”

 

Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

16 October 2021 9:47 AM

Mimecast Cybersecurity Expert, Brian Pinnock this year’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month, a time to give internet users the resources they need to keep safe and secure online. And on Mimecast’s new research which found that 75% of South African consumers will stop buying from a brand if they get tricked by cybercriminals.

Absa L’Atelier 2021 celebrates diverse talent from across the African continent.

16 October 2021 9:46 AM

Deputy Vice President of SANAVA, Gordon Froud and Winner in this year’s Absa L’Atelier Gerard Sekoto category, Abongile Sidzumo on this year’s four category winners of the 35 edition of the prestigious 2021 edition of the Absa L’Atelier at an online event hosted on the Absa Art Hotspot. 

International Day of Rural Women 2021.

16 October 2021 9:24 AM

The National Movement of Rural Women Facilitator, Bongiwe Mahlangu on their work for this year’s International Day of Rural Women and on how they are uplifting women in the rural areas across the country.   

Dr J Struthers Luxury Leather Luggage.

16 October 2021 8:28 AM

Cherish Vundisa, Founder of Dr. J Struthers, Luxury Leather Luggage business on the story behind this brand and on some of the biggest challenges they faced when doing business during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today is World Food Day.

16 October 2021 8:23 AM

Food Anthropologist, Author & Food Critic, Anna Trapido in commemoration of World Food Day profiles several organizations including Chefs with Compassion and Flava and Co online food delivery service. 

Trend of Catalytic converter theft.

16 October 2021 8:18 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker on the trend of Catalytic converters being stolen from cars and on how the removal of a Catalytic converter can affect the performance of your car and insurance. 

National Obesity Week.

16 October 2021 7:17 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, shines the spotlight on "Obesity" as part of the National Obesity Week in our annual health calendar in SA. The National Obesity Week is observed from 15 to 19 October to create awareness among consumers about obesity and the importance of eating healthy. 

Returning to activity after COVID.

16 October 2021 6:40 AM

Physiotherapist, Clare-Anne Kilroy takes a look at how athletes can safely return to activity after COVID-19 infection.

 

How to return to exercise after recovering from COVID-19

Local

'We need to see obesity as disease and obese people need to be supported'

Local

How to encourage children to experiment in different ways

Local

Cele calls on police to protect most vulnerable in society

16 October 2021 1:40 PM

Teams collect sick and dead birds following Avian Influenza outbreak

16 October 2021 1:39 PM

Authorities probe alleged food poisoning case in Seawinds

16 October 2021 1:16 PM

