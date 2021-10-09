Black Photo Libraries anthology

Profiling Women’s empowerment stalwart, Founder of the Women Investment Portfolio Holdings and The Solidarity fund’s chairperson, Gloria Serobe who was a keynote speaker at The Standard Bank Top Women conference this past week on 6 and 7 October 2021. At this two-day gathering of Africa’s most accomplished businesswomen and thought leaders which is part of a series of symposiums that shine a spotlight on the challenges and solutions facing women. Gloria Serobe spoke on “Driving Women Enablement and Empowerment”. Gloria Serobe takes us through her life story, inspirations and ambitions.

