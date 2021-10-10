Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane gives some tips on navigating Jobs which aren’t good for one's love life, especially knowing how the conditions of some jobs can be damaging to one’s relationships.
Profiling Women’s empowerment stalwart, Founder of the Women Investment Portfolio Holdings and The Solidarity fund’s chairperson, Gloria Serobe who was a keynote speaker at The Standard Bank Top Women conference this past week on 6 and 7 October 2021. At this two-day gathering of Africa’s most accomplished businesswomen and thought leaders which is part of a series of symposiums that shine a spotlight on the challenges and solutions facing women. Gloria Serobe spoke on “Driving Women Enablement and Empowerment”. Gloria Serobe takes us through her life story, inspirations and ambitions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix Horror series Midnight Mass.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO of SA Institute of Taxation, Keith Engel on what to make of The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development announcement of 136 countries representing over 90% of international GDP on Friday agreeing to tax reforms that include establishing a 15% minimum corporate rate beginning in 2023, clinching a long sought-after deal to end the practice of multinationals shifting operations to tax havens.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse takes a look at 3 things that turn investing into speculating.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Media personality and Gender activist, Hlubi Mboya looks ahead to UNICEF and UNFPA Child Marriage virtual gathering to mark the 5th Anniversary to mark of the UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage in the East and Southern Africa region.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Head of the Biodiversity & Development Institute focussing on the work of Prof Les Underhill as a citizen scientist, how one become a Citizen scientist and the value citizen scientist bring to the table of biodiversity.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical psychologist, Co-Founder of Akeso Group of Psychiatric Hospitals & Panda App, Allan Sweidan on why we need to do more for mental health and why 80% of South Africans don't have enough support they need. Allan says the country must make mental health support simple, accessible, easy to attain and where necessary, anonymous where stigmas existLISTEN TO PODCAST
Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za, Janice Anderssen on some tips on How to remove musty smell in your Laundry.
Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at My Broadband on what to make of the release of Facebook new “Ray-Ban Stories” glasses which allows wearers to record and share images and short videos, listen to music, and take calls.