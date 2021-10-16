National Obesity Week.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:40
Election: Focus on Ekurhuleni Part 2- ACDP and IFP
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tambo Mokoena, Chairperson of ACDP in Gauteng
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 4/4
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Why SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
James Formby - Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 18:14
Russia’s post-1998 oil and gas nexus via Cape Town
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tiara Walters - Journalist at Our Burning Planet for the Daily Maverick
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
What's behind mining unions' modernisation agreement
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sietse van der Woude - Senior Executive in charge of modernisation at the Minerals Council.
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - personal share portfolios using your retirement funds.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Latest Local
City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders South African National Traders Retail Alliance chairperson Livingstone Matanga and Special Advisor to MEC for Economic Development... 26 October 2021 2:20 PM
Retaining employees: You don't leave your job, you leave your boss - Expert Unisa Department of Human Resource Management lecturer Dr Annette Snyman says compensation, though very important, is not one of m... 26 October 2021 11:30 AM
Jacob Zuma's plea for prosecutor recusal dismissed, arms deal trial can go ahead Judge Piet Koen said Zuma's complaint does not affect Billy Downer's title to prosecute. 26 October 2021 10:44 AM
It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana The former Busa president says the regulator acted unlawfully in blocking his appointment as Absa chairperson. 26 October 2021 1:12 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
Passenger's hair disturbing another person in plane has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:18 AM
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
National Obesity Week.

National Obesity Week.

16 October 2021 7:17 AM

Dr Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, shines the spotlight on "Obesity" as part of the National Obesity Week in our annual health calendar in SA. The National Obesity Week is observed from 15 to 19 October to create awareness among consumers about obesity and the importance of eating healthy. 


Moonga K on latest EP- CANDID.

24 October 2021 10:06 AM

Singer, songwriter, and activist Moonga K on his latest release of his new EP titled “CANDID”. The EP include heartbreak, black pride, social activism, the search for identity and generational trauma. It was written with and produced by Greg Abrahams.  

Warning Signs of Mental Illness.

24 October 2021 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the signs that one may have mental health problems and on how to go about getting help. 

MusicXwords project.

24 October 2021 9:29 AM

Violet Maila, Projects Manager for the MusicXWords project for more about the MusicXwords project and the work of The Music In Africa Foundation and on the announcement this year’s recipients of the MusicXwords project.

John Steenhuisen Profile.

24 October 2021 9:26 AM

Profiling The federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen on his story on how he ended up as DA leader, his family and aspirations and on the debate on race after the Gareth Cliff and Nandos interview.  

Tech boost for SA's recycling sector.

24 October 2021 8:30 AM

PETCO’s Marketing Manager, Kara Levy on  what to make of their BanQu new innovative technology which is used to keep track of recyclable material in SA. Kara look at how innovative technology is boosting SA’s recycling sector and on how reclaimers are being brought into the formal economy using this cool technology.

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

24 October 2021 7:46 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what you need to consider when moving from one job to the next or if you are retrenched or decide to resign there are some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security.

The world’s first state-of-the-art African Wild Dog holding boma.

24 October 2021 7:28 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and CEO of Welgevonden Game Reserve, Andre Botha on the reserve, their contributions to conservation and why they have this interesting Wild dog facility on the property.

The benefits of Ozone therapy treatment.

24 October 2021 6:42 AM

Chris Porter: Founder of Salvagente helps you better understand Ozone therapy which is said to be an alternative medicine practice that uses ozone gas to fight disease and also on the Benefits and risks associated 

Book review: ‘Breakthrough’ by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan

23 October 2021 9:58 AM

Veteran Politician and Author, Pallo Jordan on his latest book ‘Breakthrough’ co-written with by Mac Maharaj. Breakthrough, looks at The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table. 

How to Make Money Using your DIY Skills.

23 October 2021 9:49 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on How to Make Money Using your DIY Skills.

 

 

It is in public interest that Reserve Bank is held accountable - Sipho Pityana

Politics

Politics

City of Joburg officers do not respect anything - Informal traders

Local

Local

PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance'

Sport

Sport

EWN Highlights

Disgruntled Emfuleni residents say it's time for new party to take over from ANC

26 October 2021 5:05 PM

26 October 2021 5:05 PM

Mayor Moerane to Eskom: JHB deserves special treatment regarding load shedding

26 October 2021 4:57 PM

26 October 2021 4:57 PM

Registered voters down by about 100k, but more independent candidates contesting

26 October 2021 4:21 PM

26 October 2021 4:21 PM

