International Day of Rural Women 2021.

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Elections: Focus on Emfuleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Isaac Khithika, Sedibeng Regional Chairperson - Sedibeng Regional Chairperson for the EFF
Bob Mthembu, ANC Emfuleni
Today at 17:40
Elections: Focus on Emfuleni
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Vincent Jones, Leader of New Horizon
Today at 18:09
Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Kelly - Chief Director for Price Statistics at Stats SA
Today at 18:11
EOH’s operating profit swung from a R1.3 billion loss in 2020 to a R147 million profit in 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
[Pitched] KeyTec on the emerging and high-growth video telematics market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Is outsourcing services for your business a sustainable strategy?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Do you have shock absorbers in your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
We expect our staff to be vaccinated by January - Discovery Health Discovery Health chief commercial officer Dr Ronald Whelan talks about the company's COVID-19 mandate. 28 October 2021 3:29 PM
Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa says citizens were told that problems with the grid would be sorted in 18 months, but noth... 28 October 2021 1:11 PM
Applications for 2021 NSFAS aid to begin next week Eyewitness reporter Masechaba Sefularo says Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande insisted that the delays are due to improv... 28 October 2021 1:08 PM
View all Local
Majority of people say they'll vote for same party as past elections - Survey John Perlman speaks to Ipsos public affairs director Mari Harris about their latest survey findings. 28 October 2021 4:32 PM
Eskom in dire situation, more load shedding for much longer - Energy analyst Energy Thought Leader CEO and energy analyst Mike Rossouw paints a grim picture on energy supply in South Africa. 28 October 2021 7:43 AM
'Blockading roads to fight against hiring foreign truck drivers is not solution' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly reflects on strikes by truck drivers in recent times. 28 October 2021 7:18 AM
View all Politics
'We could change our name to Resilient Brands!' - Famous Brands CEO The Money Show interviews CEO Darren Hele about Famous Brands' (Wimpy, Steers, Debonairs...) interim results. 27 October 2021 8:35 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Cell C interim results show its turnaround strategy is working Cell C has grown its prepaid customer base to nearly 10 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson. 27 October 2021 7:49 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Swimmer chased and bitten by alligator has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Priest ordering maskless man out of church leads to brawl Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 October 2021 10:33 AM
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
After R8m campaign, SA revokes support for Mthunzi Mdwaba for ILO DG position After pouring resources and R8 million into the campaign to have Professor Mdwaba at the helm of the International Labour Organisa... 4 October 2021 2:26 PM
View all World
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
International Day of Rural Women 2021.

International Day of Rural Women 2021.

16 October 2021 9:24 AM

The National Movement of Rural Women Facilitator, Bongiwe Mahlangu on their work for this year’s International Day of Rural Women and on how they are uplifting women in the rural areas across the country.   


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Moonga K on latest EP- CANDID.

24 October 2021 10:06 AM

Singer, songwriter, and activist Moonga K on his latest release of his new EP titled “CANDID”. The EP include heartbreak, black pride, social activism, the search for identity and generational trauma. It was written with and produced by Greg Abrahams.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Warning Signs of Mental Illness.

24 October 2021 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the signs that one may have mental health problems and on how to go about getting help. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MusicXwords project.

24 October 2021 9:29 AM

Violet Maila, Projects Manager for the MusicXWords project for more about the MusicXwords project and the work of The Music In Africa Foundation and on the announcement this year’s recipients of the MusicXwords project.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

John Steenhuisen Profile.

24 October 2021 9:26 AM

Profiling The federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen on his story on how he ended up as DA leader, his family and aspirations and on the debate on race after the Gareth Cliff and Nandos interview.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech boost for SA's recycling sector.

24 October 2021 8:30 AM

PETCO’s Marketing Manager, Kara Levy on  what to make of their BanQu new innovative technology which is used to keep track of recyclable material in SA. Kara look at how innovative technology is boosting SA’s recycling sector and on how reclaimers are being brought into the formal economy using this cool technology.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Changing Jobs? Here’s what you need to do

24 October 2021 7:46 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what you need to consider when moving from one job to the next or if you are retrenched or decide to resign there are some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The world’s first state-of-the-art African Wild Dog holding boma.

24 October 2021 7:28 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and CEO of Welgevonden Game Reserve, Andre Botha on the reserve, their contributions to conservation and why they have this interesting Wild dog facility on the property.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The benefits of Ozone therapy treatment.

24 October 2021 6:42 AM

Chris Porter: Founder of Salvagente helps you better understand Ozone therapy which is said to be an alternative medicine practice that uses ozone gas to fight disease and also on the Benefits and risks associated 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Book review: ‘Breakthrough’ by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan

23 October 2021 9:58 AM

Veteran Politician and Author, Pallo Jordan on his latest book ‘Breakthrough’ co-written with by Mac Maharaj. Breakthrough, looks at The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to Make Money Using your DIY Skills.

23 October 2021 9:49 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on How to Make Money Using your DIY Skills.

 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Gordhan and Eskom board should go, we need new people at the helm - Shilowa

Politics Local

More woes as parts of Joburg hit by an outage of another kind: water

Local

De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee

Sport

EWN Highlights

Mashaba blames ANC for SA's energy crisis & load shedding

28 October 2021 4:28 PM

With a R47m price tag, experts welcome deployment of SANDF at hotspots

28 October 2021 4:06 PM

Some of the biggest political parties in the local govt elections

28 October 2021 3:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA