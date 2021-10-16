Abdulrazak Gurnah, Tanzanian novelist who won The 2021 Nobel Prize Literature award

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pieter Hundersmarck - Fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters:
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Trudie Broekmann
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Covid pandemic results in loss of R2.6bn for Acsa - only its second in 28 years Mpumi Mpofu (Airports Company South Africa CEO) tells The Money Show when closed parts of of terminal buildings will be re-opened. 19 October 2021 6:46 PM
Zweli Mkhize asks court to set aside SIU findings into Digital Vibes matter In court papers filed on 14 October in the High Court in Johannesburg, the former Health Minister said the SIU approached the matt... 19 October 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
We have not failed, load shedding is even there in Europe - ANC In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, African National Congress NEC member Dakota Legoete explains why citizen... 19 October 2021 11:45 AM
Suspended ANC SG Magashule and 15 accused back in court for corruption The suspended SG and his co-accused face over 70 charges related to a R255 million failed asbestos project in the Free State. 19 October 2021 8:31 AM
I have unfinished business with City of Johannesburg - Herman Mashaba ActionSA leader and former mayor says he wants to root out corruption in the city and serve the residents. 19 October 2021 7:35 AM
View all Politics
Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorists Bruce Whitfield speaks to Kevin Lings, chief economist at STANLIB about November's likely fuel price increase. 18 October 2021 6:37 PM
AA warns of 'catastrophic' fuel price hikes for November The warning was based on the data from the recent exchange rate and commodities. 18 October 2021 1:13 PM
How adaptable is your business in these changing times? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss the adaptability of business in a changing world. 15 October 2021 12:00 PM
View all Business
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
David Tlale’s secret to creating a world of affordable luxury African fashion designer, David Tlale explains why you should still look your best, even during lockdown. 18 October 2021 3:58 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane Bongani Bingwa chats to the freshly minted Miss South Africa and Richards Bay-born queen on what it feels like to win. 19 October 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Teacher proposing to another teacher in front of class goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 October 2021 8:11 AM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
Re-imagining banking in Africa in a post-Covid world Banks across the Continent remained profitable despite the pandemic, writes Timothy Wambu and Khayelihle Mthembu. 14 October 2021 3:20 PM
Mitigating the climate crisis and driving inclusive growth in Africa Africa is facing the triple challenge of inequality, climate change and post-pandemic economic recovery. 12 October 2021 2:36 PM
View all Africa
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
WATCH: 'Chicken Licken's new TV spot finally gets it absolutely right' Bruce Whitfield discusses Chicken Licken's new 'Feel the Fire' campaign with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 October 2021 9:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
Abdulrazak Gurnah, Tanzanian novelist who won The 2021 Nobel Prize Literature award

Abdulrazak Gurnah, Tanzanian novelist who won The 2021 Nobel Prize Literature award

16 October 2021 10:07 AM

Lecturer and Research Associate at the University of Pretoria, Dr Charne Lavery on the work of this year’s Nobel Prize Literature award winner, Prof Abdulrazak Gurnah. Dr Lavery also reviews two of his novels “By the Sea” and more recent one, “Gravel Heart”

 


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

2021 The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival

17 October 2021 10:12 AM

Music Curator of The Basha Uhuru Music Festival, Kenny Nzama looks ahead to the music offerings at 2021 The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival Fired up By Nandos!

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Psychology of Voting.

17 October 2021 9:51 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates The Psychology of Voting, as we nearing to the date of the upcoming local elections. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Author: Mandla Langa

17 October 2021 9:49 AM

This morning we profile Former political exile, cultural activist, poet and novelist Mandla Langa. Mr Langa recently published his latest book, ‘The Lost Language of the Soul’. The Lost Language of the Soul is a coming-of-age story of 14-year-old Joseph Mabaso in search of identity and belonging. Joseph longs for a safe house that is truly safe, a language that understands all languages, and a place in his soul that feels like home.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Maid: A Netflix Drama Series.

17 October 2021 8:43 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on reviews Netflix Drama Series ‘Maid’, the story of a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Looking ahead to COP26.

17 October 2021 8:41 AM

Global head of Sustainability at Investec, Tanya dos Santos on whether we are turning the tide on Climate change and on what more needs to be done as we look ahead to COP26.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A retirement village offers peace of mind.

17 October 2021 8:13 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on your options when considering giving up your home and moving into a retirement village. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Hollard Daredevil Run.

17 October 2021 7:45 AM

Olivia Curlewis, Registered Nurse & Service specialist at (The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) on the importance of prostate cancer awareness in light of this past Friday’s Hollard Daredevil Run in partnership with CANSA and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa towards awareness and screening of prostate and testicular cancer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Certification of paper and packaging.

17 October 2021 7:14 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Dr David Everard, Environmental Scientist on the process of Certification of paper and packaging.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Impostor Syndrome & Self-confidence.

17 October 2021 6:53 AM

Copywriter & Freelance Copywriter trainer, Tiffany Markman on her upcoming webinar this coming Thursday along with Nina Pearse titled ‘From Imposter Syndrome to Creative Confidence’ on Thursday, October 21, 2021 4:00 - 5PM.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The significance of John Lennon in Music.

16 October 2021 1:27 PM

Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy and significance John Lennon to music and pop culture in light of  Yesterday 9th October which would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'There must be a centralised database to check unclaimed pension benefits'

Local

Lack of maintenance causes power stations to catch fire - Expert

Local

My reign will focus on youth unemployment - Miss SA Lalela Mswane

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

‘Stop hiding!’ DA calls on Gordhan to deal with problems at Transnet

19 October 2021 7:11 PM

Winde, Fritz meet with WC top cop Patekile to tackle gang violence

19 October 2021 6:59 PM

The Class of 2021: Matrics began practical exams on Tuesday

19 October 2021 6:47 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA