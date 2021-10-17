Music Curator of The Basha Uhuru Music Festival, Kenny Nzama looks ahead to the music offerings at 2021 The Basha Uhuru Creative Uprising Festival Fired up By Nandos!
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane interrogates The Psychology of Voting, as we nearing to the date of the upcoming local elections.
This morning we profile Former political exile, cultural activist, poet and novelist Mandla Langa. Mr Langa recently published his latest book, ‘The Lost Language of the Soul’. The Lost Language of the Soul is a coming-of-age story of 14-year-old Joseph Mabaso in search of identity and belonging. Joseph longs for a safe house that is truly safe, a language that understands all languages, and a place in his soul that feels like home.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds on reviews Netflix Drama Series ‘Maid’, the story of a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Global head of Sustainability at Investec, Tanya dos Santos on whether we are turning the tide on Climate change and on what more needs to be done as we look ahead to COP26.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on your options when considering giving up your home and moving into a retirement village.
Olivia Curlewis, Registered Nurse & Service specialist at (The Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) on the importance of prostate cancer awareness in light of this past Friday’s Hollard Daredevil Run in partnership with CANSA and the Prostate Cancer Foundation of South Africa towards awareness and screening of prostate and testicular cancer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Dr David Everard, Environmental Scientist on the process of Certification of paper and packaging.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Copywriter & Freelance Copywriter trainer, Tiffany Markman on her upcoming webinar this coming Thursday along with Nina Pearse titled ‘From Imposter Syndrome to Creative Confidence’ on Thursday, October 21, 2021 4:00 - 5PM.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Doctor of Music & Director of Culture at Southdowns College in Centurion, Dr Sheldon Leal on the legacy and significance John Lennon to music and pop culture in light of Yesterday 9th October which would have been John Lennon's 81st birthday.LISTEN TO PODCAST