HOW TO START WORKING OUT FOR BEGINNERS.

Certified Nutritionist & Personal Trainer, Fulufhelo Siphuma takes a look at beginners workouts and how you can approach fitness journey.
Musician & LGBTQI Activist, Bonga Kwana on the new single 'Ndifuna Wena' in conjunction with label services company Platoon and on being enlisted in Apple Music's to take over their flagship Pride Playlists, Strike A Pose, RESIST!
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of Alone Time for one's Mental Health and the distinction between 'Loneliness' and Alone time".
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix Series 'Sex, Love & Goop' starring Gwyneth Paltrow.
Zukiswa Wanner is a South African journalist, novelist and editor born in Zambia and now based in Kenya. Since 2006, when she published her first book, her novels have been shortlisted for awards including the South African Literary Awards and the Commonwealth Writers' Prize and has since become one of the most important voices in African literature.
Anthoney Bosman, Chairman of Eastern Bonsai society and Keith Witelson, member of Johannesburg Succulent Society looks ahead to the Houghton Bonsai and Succulent Show initially taking place next weekend the 5-7 November and on tips on treating Bonsai and Succulent plants.
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse for some advice on why you shouldn’t blow the pension claim from your “Ex” and on what to make of the Regulations entitle divorced spouses to claim from the pension fund of the ex before retirement.
Breadline Marketing Manager, Johan Nel for more on their work of tacking hunger and the importance of good nutrition for ECD. Breadline Africa, one of the biggest suppliers of converted shipping containers for poverty relief in Southern Africa, has provided more than 700 containers to poverty-stricken communities since its establishment in 1993 on their work.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Johan Marais, CEO of African Snakebite Institute on how to overcome the Fear of snakes and on the work African Snakebite Institute.
Activist Editor of Maverick Citizen Mark Heywood on his favourite reads at moment the, Mark reviews 'Scatterling of Africa' by Johnny Clegg and 'Island of Missing Trees' by Elif Shafak.
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za for some tips on how to revamp your kitchen to look Brand New for just under R20,000.