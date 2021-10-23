Latest Motoring news.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Petrol to increase by R1.21 at midnight The Energy Department said diesel goes up by R1.48 while illuminating paraffin will be up by R1.45. 2 November 2021 6:21 AM
Newzroom Afrika outraged by arrest of journalist News director Katy Katopodis says this is an attack on media freedom and it is an abuse of power by police. 1 November 2021 2:50 PM
SA needs honest people, not thieves, says Mbeki after casting ballot Former president Thabo Mbeki spoke to journalists briefly where he explained the importance of honest and corruption-free municipa... 1 November 2021 12:02 PM
In most stations presiding officers went extra mile - IEC The commission's vice chairperson Janet Love gives more insight on what transpired on voting day. 2 November 2021 7:55 AM
'There was low voter turnout in townships compared to those in suburbs' Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana who is at the IEC Results Operation Center. 2 November 2021 7:22 AM
Low voter turnout: 'There will be a blame game' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia. 1 November 2021 6:54 PM
Squid Game crypto scammers make off with R32 million The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Farzam Ehsani, cofounder and CEO at VALR.com. 1 November 2021 7:34 PM
Transnet CEO Portia Derby explains loss of R8.4 billion – it’s first in years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Transnet Group CEO Portia Derby. 1 November 2021 7:11 PM
'The numbers are looking low. It’s not going to favour the big parties' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasneem Essop, Researcher at Society, Work and Politics Institute. 1 November 2021 6:29 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
[WATCH] Guys caught stealing public plants has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:14 AM
[WATCH] Parents slammed for telling kids to take bucket of halloween sweets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 November 2021 8:13 AM
[WATCH] Hilaria Baldwin attacked online for interrupting Alec's interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 1 November 2021 8:23 AM
Vaccines dominate as Naledi Pandor flies the SA flag high at G20 Rome summit International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor says the most crucial issue from the perspective of Africa was the... 1 November 2021 1:30 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work". 1 November 2021 7:56 PM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
23 October 2021 7:57 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page on what to make of the November fuel price hikes and reviews the 2021 Renault Kiger.


Bonga Kwana on Pride month & new single 'Ndifuna Wena'.

31 October 2021 10:16 AM

Musician & LGBTQI Activist, Bonga Kwana on the new single 'Ndifuna Wena' in conjunction with label services company Platoon and on being enlisted in Apple Music's to take over their flagship Pride Playlists, Strike A Pose, RESIST!

How Important Is Alone Time for Mental Health?

31 October 2021 9:52 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the importance of Alone Time for one's Mental Health and the distinction between 'Loneliness' and Alone time".  

Film Review: Sex, Love & Goop Netflix Series.

31 October 2021 9:23 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Netflix Series 'Sex, Love & Goop' starring Gwyneth Paltrow.  

Profiling Zukiswa Wanner.

31 October 2021 9:22 AM

Zukiswa Wanner is a South African journalist, novelist and editor born in Zambia and now based in Kenya. Since 2006, when she published her first book, her novels have been shortlisted for awards including the South African Literary Awards and the Commonwealth Writers' Prize and has since become one of the most important voices in African literature.

The Houghton Bonsai and Succulent Show.

31 October 2021 9:14 AM

Anthoney Bosman, Chairman of Eastern Bonsai society and Keith Witelson, member of Johannesburg Succulent Society looks ahead to the Houghton Bonsai and Succulent Show initially taking place next weekend the 5-7 November and on tips on treating Bonsai and Succulent plants.  

Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your "Ex"

31 October 2021 7:52 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse for some advice on why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your "Ex" and on what to make of the Regulations entitle divorced spouses to claim from the pension fund of the ex before retirement.

 

Profiling the Breadline Africa NGO.

31 October 2021 7:28 AM

Breadline Marketing Manager, Johan Nel for more on their work of tacking hunger and the importance of good nutrition for ECD. Breadline Africa, one of the biggest suppliers of converted shipping containers for poverty relief in Southern Africa, has provided more than 700 containers to poverty-stricken communities since its establishment in 1993 on their work. 

Fear of Snakes.

31 October 2021 7:13 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Johan Marais, CEO of African Snakebite Institute on how to overcome the Fear of snakes and on the work African Snakebite Institute.

Mark Heywood reviews his favourite books at the moment.

30 October 2021 10:09 AM

Activist Editor of Maverick Citizen Mark Heywood on his favourite reads at moment the, Mark reviews 'Scatterling of Africa' by Johnny Clegg and 'Island of Missing Trees' by Elif Shafak.

Brand New Kitchen for Under R20,000.

30 October 2021 9:49 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za for some tips on how to revamp your kitchen to look Brand New for just under R20,000.

