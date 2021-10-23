Book review: ‘Breakthrough’ by Mac Maharaj and Z Pallo Jordan

Veteran Politician and Author, Pallo Jordan on his latest book ‘Breakthrough’ co-written with by Mac Maharaj. Breakthrough, looks at The Struggles and Secret Talks that Brought Apartheid South Africa to the Negotiating Table.
Singer, songwriter, and activist Moonga K on his latest release of his new EP titled “CANDID”. The EP include heartbreak, black pride, social activism, the search for identity and generational trauma. It was written with and produced by Greg Abrahams.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane takes a look at the signs that one may have mental health problems and on how to go about getting help.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Violet Maila, Projects Manager for the MusicXWords project for more about the MusicXwords project and the work of The Music In Africa Foundation and on the announcement this year’s recipients of the MusicXwords project.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Profiling The federal leader of the Democratic Alliance, John Steenhuisen on his story on how he ended up as DA leader, his family and aspirations and on the debate on race after the Gareth Cliff and Nandos interview.LISTEN TO PODCAST
PETCO’s Marketing Manager, Kara Levy on what to make of their BanQu new innovative technology which is used to keep track of recyclable material in SA. Kara look at how innovative technology is boosting SA’s recycling sector and on how reclaimers are being brought into the formal economy using this cool technology.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on what you need to consider when moving from one job to the next or if you are retrenched or decide to resign there are some important things to attend to before leaving your company which will guard your financial security.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and CEO of Welgevonden Game Reserve, Andre Botha on the reserve, their contributions to conservation and why they have this interesting Wild dog facility on the property.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Porter: Founder of Salvagente helps you better understand Ozone therapy which is said to be an alternative medicine practice that uses ozone gas to fight disease and also on the Benefits and risks associatedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on How to Make Money Using your DIY Skills.