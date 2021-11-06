Importance for teens to talk about Mental Health.

Teen Author & Mental Health Advocate, Jess Robus on the importance for teenagers to talk about their mental health challenges. Jess recently published her first book, A Few Slivers of Light, which shares her insights on teen mental health. A Few Slivers of Light contains poignant poetry that will move you, as will this very honest 15-year-old, who will blow you away with her eloquence and insights.
Author & Journalist, Mia Arderne on a review of her book ‘Mermaid Fillet’ as well as looking ahead to the Open Book Festival and its new podcast series running from 8 to 24 November, which she’ll be featured.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on how to Make It Easier to Paint a Ceiling.
Film Writer & Director, Phumi Morare on what to make of her Student Academy Award Win, Phumi Morare won gold at the 49th Annual Student Academy Awards in New York. The Johannesburg-born playwright's film Lakutshon'ilanga (when the sun sets) won the Narrative: The Domestic School Award.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Climate & Economic Justice Reporting Fellow at M&G, Tunicia Phillips on what to make of this past week you would’ve heard of the US, UK, France, Germany and the EU have struck a R130-billion deal with South Africa to accelerate its shift away from coal towards renewables and support coal workers and coal communitiesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Musician, Amanda Black on what to expect this evening as she graces the stage for 1 NIGHT ONLY at the Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace for her “All black show” which is a musical showcase curated by the Award-winning singer - songwriter consisting of songs and stories from her debut album Amazulu and her sophomore album Power.LISTEN TO PODCAST
General Manager at The Independent Institute of Education, Peter Kriel outlines some of the concerns that should be dispensed with to ensure Matrics can focus single-mindedly on their exams, and also explains why it’s important for parents to provide guidance and a measure of certainty to help their children plan for the future.
Head of Future Trust, Bridgette Fury on how The South African Future Trust is shining a spotlight on the resilience of small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) who continue to do “#Nomayini” to stay up and running in its new national integrated campaign.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Food Anthropologist, Author & Food Critic: Anna Trapido on what to make of Fehmz Mocktails range, a delicious, creative, stylish non-alcoholic grown up, glamorous drinks by Enter Fehmida Jordaan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page on what to make of Toyota Corolla Cross vs its competitors and on what you should know about the new car licence service launching in South Africa.LISTEN TO PODCAST