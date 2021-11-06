R130-billion deal for South Africa to accelerate its shift away from coal

Teen Author & Mental Health Advocate, Jess Robus on the importance for teenagers to talk about their mental health challenges. Jess recently published her first book, A Few Slivers of Light, which shares her insights on teen mental health. A Few Slivers of Light contains poignant poetry that will move you, as will this very honest 15-year-old, who will blow you away with her eloquence and insights.

