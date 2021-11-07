Concerns around Lack of Black Stem Cell Donors

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:05
In conversation with Joanne Joseph about her book 'Children of Sugarcane'
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Joanne Joseph, author and broadcaster
Today at 11:05
World of Work- fighting year-end fatigue
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Neil Bierbaum - at ...
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- foot problems
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Gugu Njoko, podiatrist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
David Hurwitz CEO Transaction Capital on results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Hurwitz - CEO at Transaction Capital
Today at 18:50
Hendrik du Toit on NinetyOne Results??? [NOT SURE IF THIS IS CONFIRMED]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hendrik Du Toit - CEO at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
Latest Local
'We are making efforts to fight crime in Joburg CBD, everyone must play a part' Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello says they have partnered with various stakeholders to fight crime in the Johanne... 15 November 2021 5:02 PM
CCMA receives complaints of workers dismissed for not taking COVID-19 vaccine Azania Mosaka speaks to Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration director Cameron Morajane about the cases before th... 15 November 2021 4:10 PM
Undertakers protest against financial brokers One of their demands is that the FSCA speeds up the insurance claims for scheduled burials, urging the institution to do away with... 15 November 2021 1:41 PM
View all Local
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini' People's United Democratic Movement SG Wandile Dludlu says the situation has not changed since the SADC visit in the kingdom. 16 November 2021 7:55 AM
DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor' Business Day political editor Hajra Ormajee says the Democratic Alliance not going into a formal coalition with the ANC does not m... 15 November 2021 4:57 PM
View all Politics
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
Vodacom adds 6.2 million customers in 6 months The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub. 15 November 2021 6:38 PM
View all Business
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
COP26 emissions pledge: Some of world's biggest car makers join, others refuse Toyota and Volkswagen are among the brands not coming on board. The Money Show interviews motoring journalist Alex Parker. 10 November 2021 6:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Our three failed albums taught us patience- Mafikizolo Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure. 15 November 2021 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
Is green energy the solution to Africa’s energy dilemma? As Africa’s population grows exponentially, will there be enough resources to provide the continent with sufficient energy? 8 November 2021 5:30 PM
Companies are being more transparent with how they add value, and here’s why ESG is changing the way corporations interact with the community and environment around them. 8 November 2021 4:16 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
The Best of Weekend Breakfast
Concerns around Lack of Black Stem Cell Donors

Concerns around Lack of Black Stem Cell Donors

7 November 2021 6:45 AM

Jane Ward, Deputy Director of the SA Bone Marrow Registry on the challenges around stem cell donations, the stigmas attached to stem cell donation and concerns around lack of black stem cell donors in SA.  


More episodes from The Best of Weekend Breakfast

Soul singer, Muneyi on Night Embassy Unmute The City events.

14 November 2021 10:07 AM

Muneyi, Soul singer on what to expect at the Unmuted Night Embassy. Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum', a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. From 12th November to 4th December, the Night Embassy Ambassadors Unmuted.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation.

14 November 2021 9:46 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you can better manage the anxieties of socialisation when going back to the office after working remotely for more than a year. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profiling Warren Masemola.

14 November 2021 9:24 AM

Revered local actor & Voice over artist, Warren Masemola is a multi-award-winning actor, who doubles as a voice artist. He is said to have an amazing theatre experience worth emulating. He is popularly known as Lentswe Mokethi on the e.tv soapie Scandal and now stars in a “Nine Lives” at the Market Theatre. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Red Notice - Netflix.

14 November 2021 8:58 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Red Notice on Netflix is a story on An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead, Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New Climate change deal at COP26.

14 November 2021 8:12 AM

Murefu Barasa, Managing Partner, EED Advisory Limited on what to make of the new Climate change deal struck at COP26 this after nearly 200 countries at the United Nations COP26 summit in Scotland have finally agreed to a deal to contain the world’s climate crisis, the pact is however said to not have gone far enough to tackle catastrophic global warming. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Black Friday deals structure.

14 November 2021 7:46 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have at the back of their mind before spending money this Black Friday.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Modern Community Foundation.

14 November 2021 7:45 AM

Co-Founder & Managing Director at Modern Community Foundation, Revel Harris for more about this Non-Profit Organization that advocates for the upliftment, up-skilling & education of our beneficiaries, and will be hosting a two-day conference that aims at uplifting those with uncommon lived experiences revealing their true stories on November 25 & 26 at the Radiason Blue in Sandton.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's seabirds need YOUR help.

14 November 2021 7:35 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Coastal Seabird Project Manager at BirdLife South Africa, Tegan Carpenter-Kling takes a look at the conservation of seabirds, with the Seabird Conservation Team at BirdLife South Africa planning to track Cape Cormorant and Cape Gannet using sophisticated GPS devices outside of the breeding season and currently raising funds to purchase the sophisticated GPS equipment to enable them to do so. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

World Diabetes Awareness Day.

14 November 2021 6:51 AM

Co-founder of The Sweet Life Diabetes Community and Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance in South Africa on the importance of Diabetes Awareness and on their call on all South Africans to wear blue for Diabetes since Friday (12 November 2021) and help spot the symptoms of type 1 Diabetes in children. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Open Book Festival

13 November 2021 10:08 AM

Vasti Calitz, Open Book Festival Coordinator looks ahead to Open Book Festival and reviews The Wanderers by Mphuthumi Ntabeni and An Unusual Grief by Yewande Omotoso.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'We continue to have soldiers beating innocent civilians in eSwatini'

Politics

We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU

Politics

DA federal executive gives nod to ActionSA 'on condition Mashaba is not mayor'

Politics

EWN Highlights

DA's Steenhuisen set to give update on coalition talks for hung Gauteng metros

16 November 2021 8:40 AM

July riots probe: SAHRC planning in loco inspections in PMB, Phoenix

16 November 2021 8:25 AM

Ramaphosa hopes Intra Africa Trade Fair will ignite continental dealings

16 November 2021 7:50 AM

