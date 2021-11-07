Film Review: Marvel Studio’s Eternals.

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews "Eternals" a 2021 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name.
Muneyi, Soul singer on what to expect at the Unmuted Night Embassy. Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum', a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. From 12th November to 4th December, the Night Embassy Ambassadors Unmuted.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you can better manage the anxieties of socialisation when going back to the office after working remotely for more than a year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Revered local actor & Voice over artist, Warren Masemola is a multi-award-winning actor, who doubles as a voice artist. He is said to have an amazing theatre experience worth emulating. He is popularly known as Lentswe Mokethi on the e.tv soapie Scandal and now stars in a “Nine Lives” at the Market Theatre.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Red Notice on Netflix is a story on An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead, Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal GadotLISTEN TO PODCAST
Murefu Barasa, Managing Partner, EED Advisory Limited on what to make of the new Climate change deal struck at COP26 this after nearly 200 countries at the United Nations COP26 summit in Scotland have finally agreed to a deal to contain the world’s climate crisis, the pact is however said to not have gone far enough to tackle catastrophic global warming.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have at the back of their mind before spending money this Black Friday.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-Founder & Managing Director at Modern Community Foundation, Revel Harris for more about this Non-Profit Organization that advocates for the upliftment, up-skilling & education of our beneficiaries, and will be hosting a two-day conference that aims at uplifting those with uncommon lived experiences revealing their true stories on November 25 & 26 at the Radiason Blue in Sandton.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Coastal Seabird Project Manager at BirdLife South Africa, Tegan Carpenter-Kling takes a look at the conservation of seabirds, with the Seabird Conservation Team at BirdLife South Africa planning to track Cape Cormorant and Cape Gannet using sophisticated GPS devices outside of the breeding season and currently raising funds to purchase the sophisticated GPS equipment to enable them to do so.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Co-founder of The Sweet Life Diabetes Community and Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance in South Africa on the importance of Diabetes Awareness and on their call on all South Africans to wear blue for Diabetes since Friday (12 November 2021) and help spot the symptoms of type 1 Diabetes in children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Vasti Calitz, Open Book Festival Coordinator looks ahead to Open Book Festival and reviews The Wanderers by Mphuthumi Ntabeni and An Unusual Grief by Yewande Omotoso.