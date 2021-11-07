Profiling Dr Nic Spaull.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
comment
info
comment
info
Today at 10:05
Breaking down Load shedding
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Rhulani Mathebula, Acting Group Executive Generation at Eskom
Today at 10:35
Activism as a Lifestyle and its challenges
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Rikky Manyuku, Aspirant African feminist, equality activist and change practitioner
Omogolo Taunyane - Founder and Executive Director of GBV Monitor South Africa
Today at 11:05
Sex feature - Our sex life and bedroom routines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr. Eve
Today at 18:09
Tiger Brands Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Noel Doyle - CEO at Tiger Brands
Today at 18:13
[PITCHED] PEPKOR annual results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients Personal Finance MD Kerrin Land says data has shown that the unvaccinated have a higher risk of dying than the vaccinated. 19 November 2021 7:14 AM
SA Loyalty Awards: 'Why can no one in banking sector unseat FNB's eBucks?' Bruce Whitfield interviews judging chair Amanda Cromhout (CEO, Truth) about the 2021 awards for South Africa's rewards programmes. 18 November 2021 9:01 PM
'Kidnapping in SA an organised crime industry that likely moved over from Moz' 'They've done their homework for months.' The Money Show interviews investigative and forensic psychologist Dr Gérard Labuschagne. 18 November 2021 8:44 PM
View all Local
Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling Sars commissioner says the judgment deals with the taxpayer right to privacy and whether that right is absolute or not. 19 November 2021 7:51 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
View all Politics
Investec to give shareholders 15% of the 25% it still owns in Ninety One Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Fani Titi about Investec's half-year results and the decision on its stake in Ninety One. 18 November 2021 7:55 PM
Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years Consumers are being impacted by factors not in our control - Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 18 November 2021 6:48 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Business
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Listeners solve puzzle of queues at Capitec ATMs while cheaper option available Wendy Knowler comes up with answers after delving deeper into the strange phenomenon of Capitec's long ATM queues - The Money Show... 17 November 2021 8:50 PM
Quality of SA olive oil far superior to average 'cheaper' import - SA Olive "We punch far above our weight internationally." Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilkinson, Chairperson of SA Olive. 17 November 2021 8:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Funny moment as Siri pops in to answer question during interview Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] Impromptu performance by self taught pianist goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 November 2021 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all World
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Bayede!’s goals extend beyond creating award-winning spirits Partnerships with new, small and medium enterprises in an effort to create sustainable jobs, are paying dividends. 18 November 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Profiling Dr Nic Spaull.

Profiling Dr Nic Spaull.

7 November 2021 9:25 AM

Dr Nic Spaull is an Associate Professor in the Economics Department at Stellenbosch University, and the CEO of Funda Wande. Nic Spaull is a senior researcher in the Research on Socioeconomic Policy group (RESEP) at Stellenbosch University in South Africa with, His research and publications center on learning outcomes in sub-Saharan Africa, assessment, inequality as well as early grade reading and mathematics in South Africa.


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Soul singer, Muneyi on Night Embassy Unmute The City events.

14 November 2021 10:07 AM

Muneyi, Soul singer on what to expect at the Unmuted Night Embassy. Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum', a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. From 12th November to 4th December, the Night Embassy Ambassadors Unmuted.

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation.

14 November 2021 9:46 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you can better manage the anxieties of socialisation when going back to the office after working remotely for more than a year. 

Profiling Warren Masemola.

14 November 2021 9:24 AM

Revered local actor & Voice over artist, Warren Masemola is a multi-award-winning actor, who doubles as a voice artist. He is said to have an amazing theatre experience worth emulating. He is popularly known as Lentswe Mokethi on the e.tv soapie Scandal and now stars in a “Nine Lives” at the Market Theatre. 

Red Notice - Netflix.

14 November 2021 8:58 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Red Notice on Netflix is a story on An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead, Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

New Climate change deal at COP26.

14 November 2021 8:12 AM

Murefu Barasa, Managing Partner, EED Advisory Limited on what to make of the new Climate change deal struck at COP26 this after nearly 200 countries at the United Nations COP26 summit in Scotland have finally agreed to a deal to contain the world’s climate crisis, the pact is however said to not have gone far enough to tackle catastrophic global warming. 

Black Friday deals structure.

14 November 2021 7:46 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have at the back of their mind before spending money this Black Friday.  

Modern Community Foundation.

14 November 2021 7:45 AM

Co-Founder & Managing Director at Modern Community Foundation, Revel Harris for more about this Non-Profit Organization that advocates for the upliftment, up-skilling & education of our beneficiaries, and will be hosting a two-day conference that aims at uplifting those with uncommon lived experiences revealing their true stories on November 25 & 26 at the Radiason Blue in Sandton.

South Africa's seabirds need YOUR help.

14 November 2021 7:35 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Coastal Seabird Project Manager at BirdLife South Africa, Tegan Carpenter-Kling takes a look at the conservation of seabirds, with the Seabird Conservation Team at BirdLife South Africa planning to track Cape Cormorant and Cape Gannet using sophisticated GPS devices outside of the breeding season and currently raising funds to purchase the sophisticated GPS equipment to enable them to do so. 

World Diabetes Awareness Day.

14 November 2021 6:51 AM

Co-founder of The Sweet Life Diabetes Community and Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance in South Africa on the importance of Diabetes Awareness and on their call on all South Africans to wear blue for Diabetes since Friday (12 November 2021) and help spot the symptoms of type 1 Diabetes in children. 

Open Book Festival

13 November 2021 10:08 AM

Vasti Calitz, Open Book Festival Coordinator looks ahead to Open Book Festival and reviews The Wanderers by Mphuthumi Ntabeni and An Unusual Grief by Yewande Omotoso.

 

Trending

Old Mutual to charge higher premiums for new unvaccinated clients

Local

Edward Kieswetter concerned by Zuma tax ruling

Politics

Inflationary risk forces Reserve Bank into first interest rate hike in 3 years

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Wife killer Jason Rohde has until Saturday to hand himself over to police

19 November 2021 8:42 AM

De Ruyter: We have no hard evidence of sabotage at Eskom plants

19 November 2021 8:21 AM

Saccawu members' indefinite strike to kick off on Friday at Massmart stores

19 November 2021 8:15 AM

