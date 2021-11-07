Musician & Storyteller, Sio on latest Album ‘Features’

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:35
BMW The Front Seat to Tomorrow- Innovative Design
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dieter Herbst, Head of BMW Product Management
Today at 11:05
Listener’s choice – Lifestyle Audits 101
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Salomon Hoogenraad-Vermaak, Department of Public Service and Administration
Today at 11:35
What's The Tea - What is the Etiquette when giving a housewarming gift?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Latest Local
[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report Tax Justice South Africa founder and Anti-Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee reflects on the damning report. 17 November 2021 7:26 AM
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant' Warren Thompson and Dario Milo reflect on High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 17 November 2021 7:56 AM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
12-year-old Boy Scout uses skills to rescue lost couple and their injured dog Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Fox news host not understanding what 'You' on Netflix is, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 November 2021 8:17 AM
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
Musician & Storyteller, Sio on latest Album ‘Features’

Musician & Storyteller, Sio on latest Album ‘Features’

7 November 2021 6:00 PM

Award winning artist Sio is a storyteller, is a lover of words and melodies who often gravitates towards dark imagery, weaving love, thoughtfulness and dash of rebellion in her work. Born Siobhan King, Sio dropped her debut album Sbtxts in 2019 since making her music debut in 2013, Sio made a name for herself collaborating with big names in house such as Kid Fonque, Luka, Jullian Gomes, Ziyon and Yugen Blakrock. Sio’s latest Album ‘Features’ was released in April this year.


Soul singer, Muneyi on Night Embassy Unmute The City events.

14 November 2021 10:07 AM

Muneyi, Soul singer on what to expect at the Unmuted Night Embassy. Night Embassy Johannesburg by Jägermeister is a residency programme centred around 'Freiraum', a space for unbridled self-expression and unlimited creativity. From 12th November to 4th December, the Night Embassy Ambassadors Unmuted.

Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation.

14 November 2021 9:46 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on how you can better manage the anxieties of socialisation when going back to the office after working remotely for more than a year. 

Profiling Warren Masemola.

14 November 2021 9:24 AM

Revered local actor & Voice over artist, Warren Masemola is a multi-award-winning actor, who doubles as a voice artist. He is said to have an amazing theatre experience worth emulating. He is popularly known as Lentswe Mokethi on the e.tv soapie Scandal and now stars in a “Nine Lives” at the Market Theatre. 

Red Notice - Netflix.

14 November 2021 8:58 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews Red Notice on Netflix is a story on An FBI profiler pursuing the world's most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who's always one step ahead, Starring: Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot

New Climate change deal at COP26.

14 November 2021 8:12 AM

Murefu Barasa, Managing Partner, EED Advisory Limited on what to make of the new Climate change deal struck at COP26 this after nearly 200 countries at the United Nations COP26 summit in Scotland have finally agreed to a deal to contain the world’s climate crisis, the pact is however said to not have gone far enough to tackle catastrophic global warming. 

Black Friday deals structure.

14 November 2021 7:46 AM

Certified Financial Planner, Paul Roelofse on what consumers need to have at the back of their mind before spending money this Black Friday.  

Modern Community Foundation.

14 November 2021 7:45 AM

Co-Founder & Managing Director at Modern Community Foundation, Revel Harris for more about this Non-Profit Organization that advocates for the upliftment, up-skilling & education of our beneficiaries, and will be hosting a two-day conference that aims at uplifting those with uncommon lived experiences revealing their true stories on November 25 & 26 at the Radiason Blue in Sandton.

South Africa's seabirds need YOUR help.

14 November 2021 7:35 AM

Tim Neary, CSI & Nature Conservationist and Coastal Seabird Project Manager at BirdLife South Africa, Tegan Carpenter-Kling takes a look at the conservation of seabirds, with the Seabird Conservation Team at BirdLife South Africa planning to track Cape Cormorant and Cape Gannet using sophisticated GPS devices outside of the breeding season and currently raising funds to purchase the sophisticated GPS equipment to enable them to do so. 

World Diabetes Awareness Day.

14 November 2021 6:51 AM

Co-founder of The Sweet Life Diabetes Community and Chairperson of the Diabetes Alliance in South Africa on the importance of Diabetes Awareness and on their call on all South Africans to wear blue for Diabetes since Friday (12 November 2021) and help spot the symptoms of type 1 Diabetes in children. 

Open Book Festival

13 November 2021 10:08 AM

Vasti Calitz, Open Book Festival Coordinator looks ahead to Open Book Festival and reviews The Wanderers by Mphuthumi Ntabeni and An Unusual Grief by Yewande Omotoso.

 

[WATCH] Many retailers caught brazenly selling illicit cigarettes - Report

Politics Local

Zuma tax ruling: 'We will hopefully get to see if he was tax compliant'

Politics

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

Rand Water hopes to be finished with upgrade project by midday

17 November 2021 8:53 AM

Hung NMB metro council expected to meet for first time to elect new leadership

17 November 2021 8:38 AM

Malema defends EFF's demand for 'Die Stem' to be removed from national anthem

17 November 2021 8:30 AM

