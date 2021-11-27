How losing weight may reverse diabetes

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is technology your child's friend or foe? Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on attention snatchers in children. 27 November 2021 9:13 AM
WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern” President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday to discuss these developme... 27 November 2021 8:27 AM
How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can deal with eating disorders during the festive season. 27 November 2021 8:25 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Business
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
arrow_forward
How losing weight may reverse diabetes

How losing weight may reverse diabetes

27 November 2021 6:57 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Giulia Criscuolo , Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach to talk about the ways in which people can reverse with type 2 diabetes


More episodes from The Best Of Weekend Breakfast

Carmen Coetsee, Author at The South African

27 November 2021 10:10 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane if joined by Carmen Coetsee, Author at The South African to review two books, The Profiler Diaries by Gerard Labuschagne and Everything is Beautiful by Eleanor Ray.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lincoln Naicker, Product Owner at Entersekt

27 November 2021 9:42 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane if joined by Lincoln Naicker, Product Owner at Entersekt to talk about SIM-swap fraud and phone security.

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The curator of the festival, Nompumelelo Skhosana

27 November 2021 9:11 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Exhibitor, Martha Kubule to talk about the Vavasati International Festival at the South African State Theatre

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The visual artist, curator and director is Mmatshepo Rakhalakane

27 November 2021 8:52 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the visual artist, curator and director is Mmatshepo Rakhalakane to talk about the Colored Exhibition which started on 24 November and ending on the 4th of December 2021 at the South African State Theatre. 

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

YouTuber and Businesswoman, Founder of Yolz Beauty, Yolenda Jawe

27 November 2021 8:18 AM

This week, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by a South African Influencer and Businesswoman, Yolenda Jawe to talk about her skincare business, Yolz Beauty

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Born in Joburg Food Truck Market

27 November 2021 7:59 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido to talk the Born in Joburg Food Truck Market happening in Sandton

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Audi SA reveals prices of its electric E-tron range

27 November 2021 7:43 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Resident Car Expert, Warren Tucker about the new Audi E-tron electric vehicle (EV) range, which arrives in SA in the first quarter of next year.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Coping with Eating Disorders During the Holidays

27 November 2021 7:24 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Nutritional Therapist, Nicci Robertson to talk about how people can cope with eating disorder during the holidays

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Bassline Fest I AM HERE live music concert.

21 November 2021 10:12 AM

Thandiswa (King Tha) Mazwai on what to expect from her performance at the Bassline Fest I AM HERE live music concert happening on 27th November 2021 at the iconic Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. This concert will be for a live audience (in-line with Covid regulations) and also be streamed internationally with Bassline’s festival partners.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Losing weight can help in reversing diabetes

Local

How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays

Local

WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern”

Local

EWN Highlights

SA govt complained it's being 'punished' for detecting Omicron COVID-19 variant

27 November 2021 2:23 PM

WC residents urged to vaccinate ahead of festive season

27 November 2021 1:48 PM

Work on CT railway delayed, Prasa granted extension to relocate residents

27 November 2021 1:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA