The curator of the festival, Nompumelelo Skhosana

Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Exhibitor, Martha Kubule to talk about the Vavasati International Festival at the South African State Theatre
Refiloe Mpakanyane if joined by Carmen Coetsee, Author at The South African to review two books, The Profiler Diaries by Gerard Labuschagne and Everything is Beautiful by Eleanor Ray.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane if joined by Lincoln Naicker, Product Owner at Entersekt to talk about SIM-swap fraud and phone security.
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by the visual artist, curator and director is Mmatshepo Rakhalakane to talk about the Colored Exhibition which started on 24 November and ending on the 4th of December 2021 at the South African State Theatre.
This week, Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by a South African Influencer and Businesswoman, Yolenda Jawe to talk about her skincare business, Yolz BeautyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Food Anthropologist, Anna Trapido to talk the Born in Joburg Food Truck Market happening in Sandton
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Resident Car Expert, Warren Tucker about the new Audi E-tron electric vehicle (EV) range, which arrives in SA in the first quarter of next year.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Nutritional Therapist, Nicci Robertson to talk about how people can cope with eating disorder during the holidaysLISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane is joined by Giulia Criscuolo , Coyne Healthcare pharmacist, complimentary medicines expert and life coach to talk about the ways in which people can reverse with type 2 diabetesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Thandiswa (King Tha) Mazwai on what to expect from her performance at the Bassline Fest I AM HERE live music concert happening on 27th November 2021 at the iconic Constitution Hill in Johannesburg. This concert will be for a live audience (in-line with Covid regulations) and also be streamed internationally with Bassline’s festival partners.LISTEN TO PODCAST