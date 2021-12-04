5 Simple Habits For Home Security.

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary. 5 December 2021 9:31 AM
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued. 5 December 2021 7:33 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 December 2021 7:10 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
5 Simple Habits For Home Security.

5 Simple Habits For Home Security.

4 December 2021 10:04 AM

Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the 5 Simple Habits For Home Security.

 


Getting over an abusive ex.

5 December 2021 9:58 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenges getting over an abusive ex when they keep showing up in your life.  

 

Anant Signh on life & Memoir

5 December 2021 9:42 AM

Legendary film producer, Anant Singh on his A memoir titled 'In Black and White' is a story of his professional relationships and friendships. Singh produced 'Sarafina', 'Yesterday', and the multi-award-winning 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom', among other movies. 

Film Review: A Boy Called Christmas

5 December 2021 8:38 AM

Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews “A Boy Called Christmas” a 2021 Fantasy film about an ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm. 

 

International Travel Flight Centre Travel Group answers all the FAQs.

5 December 2021 8:36 AM

Customer Experience Director for Flight Centre Travel Group, Kim Taylor on the impact of the international travel bans against South Africa and on how Flight Centre’s has been assisting affected customers answering customer’s frequently asked questions. 

A year end check list on your personal finances.

5 December 2021 8:22 AM

Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of a year end check list on your personal finances and how to go about doing so.

Chic Mamas Do Care NGO

5 December 2021 8:20 AM

Karen J Harvey, Manager of Chic Mamas Do Care Jozi branch for more on the work of Chic Mamas Do Care and on how they help raise funds for educational development programmes.

 

J.P. Morgan to fund Greater Cape Town Water Fund to remove invasive plants

5 December 2021 7:06 AM

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Programme Director of The Nature Conservancy South Africa Louise Stafford takes a look at the work around the removal of invasive plants in the greater Cape Town region, this after J.P. Morgan announced its a two-year project funding in support of The Nature Conservancy-led Greater Cape Town Water Fund to remove invasive plants in priority source water areas in the Greater Cape Town region. 

Reflexology therapy.

5 December 2021 7:03 AM

Michelle Walton – Registered Therapeutic Reflexologist on the explores health benefits of reflexology treatment, which is an alternative medical practice involving the application of pressure to specific points on the feet and hands. 

 

Book review: The Good Nigerian

4 December 2021 10:10 AM

David Dison, Author, Media Lawyer and Co-Founder of the Weekly Mail reviews ‘The Good Nigerian’, the long-awaited sequel to Death in the New Republic.

Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths

Local

IT'S BACK: Eskom announces stage 2 power cuts from Saturday to Monday morning

Local

Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

5 December 2021 10:18 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

5 December 2021 9:26 AM

Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

5 December 2021 9:02 AM

