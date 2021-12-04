Janice Anderssen, Decor & DIY Expert and Founder of Homedzine.co.za on the 5 Simple Habits For Home Security.
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenges getting over an abusive ex when they keep showing up in your life.
Legendary film producer, Anant Singh on his A memoir titled 'In Black and White' is a story of his professional relationships and friendships. Singh produced 'Sarafina', 'Yesterday', and the multi-award-winning 'Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom', among other movies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds reviews “A Boy Called Christmas” a 2021 Fantasy film about an ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.
Customer Experience Director for Flight Centre Travel Group, Kim Taylor on the impact of the international travel bans against South Africa and on how Flight Centre’s has been assisting affected customers answering customer’s frequently asked questions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner on the importance of a year end check list on your personal finances and how to go about doing so.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Karen J Harvey, Manager of Chic Mamas Do Care Jozi branch for more on the work of Chic Mamas Do Care and on how they help raise funds for educational development programmes.
CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Programme Director of The Nature Conservancy South Africa Louise Stafford takes a look at the work around the removal of invasive plants in the greater Cape Town region, this after J.P. Morgan announced its a two-year project funding in support of The Nature Conservancy-led Greater Cape Town Water Fund to remove invasive plants in priority source water areas in the Greater Cape Town region.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Michelle Walton – Registered Therapeutic Reflexologist on the explores health benefits of reflexology treatment, which is an alternative medical practice involving the application of pressure to specific points on the feet and hands.
David Dison, Author, Media Lawyer and Co-Founder of the Weekly Mail reviews ‘The Good Nigerian’, the long-awaited sequel to Death in the New Republic.LISTEN TO PODCAST