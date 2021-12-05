J.P. Morgan to fund Greater Cape Town Water Fund to remove invasive plants

CSI & Nature Conservationist, Tim Neary and Programme Director of The Nature Conservancy South Africa Louise Stafford takes a look at the work around the removal of invasive plants in the greater Cape Town region, this after J.P. Morgan announced its a two-year project funding in support of The Nature Conservancy-led Greater Cape Town Water Fund to remove invasive plants in priority source water areas in the Greater Cape Town region.