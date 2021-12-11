Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker goes through a list of things you need to check in your car before your road trip this festive season.
MD at Pan MacMillan, Terry Morris on some of the Notable African Books in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen. On the future of 4G & 5G in SA this after Icasa this week issuing the final Invitation to Apply for the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Head of UJ Arts & Culture, Pieter Jacobs on their invitation to emerging and established playwrights from South Africa to apply for participation in the third iteration of its online playwriting programme. Applicants are required to submit one monologue (no more than 400 words) and a dialogue (no more than 600 words).
Multidisciplinary Artist, Phumulani Ntuli and Curatorial Director at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, Gabi Ngcobo on what to make of the 2021/2022 Visionary Award which went to the Preempt Group Collective, a multidisciplinary collective facilitated by Mbali Dhlamini and Phumulani Ntuli.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chef, Food Critic & Researcher, Anna Trapido on a great banana bread recipe for Christmas.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Thabiso Sebata, Director of Alex Biz, on the state of doing business in Alexandra township after the aftermath of the July looting spree.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on shines the spotlight on health concerns around Alcohol Binging, which is very prevalent at this time of the year, the Silly Season/Festive season.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenges getting over an abusive ex when they keep showing up in your life.