The state of business in Alex since the Looting earlier this year.

Best of 702
Lesufi hopeful more than 4,700 gr1 & 8 pupils to be placed in schools by today More than 273,000 children have already been placed for the 2022 academic year. 11 December 2021 4:22 PM
Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati says SA ranks 17 in the world of countries with a high alcohol consumption. 11 December 2021 8:13 AM
Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on why eating like this is good for men's labido. 11 December 2021 7:43 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
The Best Of Weekend Breakfast
The state of business in Alex since the Looting earlier this year.

The state of business in Alex since the Looting earlier this year.

11 December 2021 8:09 AM

Thabiso Sebata, Director of Alex Biz, on the state of doing business in Alexandra township after the aftermath of the July looting spree. 


Notable African books for 2021

11 December 2021 10:18 AM

MD at Pan MacMillan, Terry Morris on some of the Notable African Books in 2021. 

The Future of 4G & 5G in SA

11 December 2021 10:12 AM

Editor at Large at My Broadband, Jan Vermeulen. On the future of 4G & 5G in SA this after Icasa this week issuing the final Invitation to Apply for the licensing process for the International Mobile Telecommunications spectrum.

Applications for the UJ Playwriting Laboratory.

11 December 2021 10:12 AM

Head of UJ Arts & Culture, Pieter Jacobs on their invitation to emerging and established playwrights from South Africa to apply for participation in the third iteration of its online playwriting programme. Applicants are required to submit one monologue (no more than 400 words) and a dialogue (no more than 600 words). 

 

The Visionary Award WINNER - photography.

11 December 2021 10:08 AM

Multidisciplinary Artist, Phumulani Ntuli and Curatorial Director at the Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria, Gabi Ngcobo on what to make of the 2021/2022 Visionary Award which went to the Preempt Group Collective, a multidisciplinary collective facilitated by Mbali Dhlamini and Phumulani Ntuli.  

Another Covid Christmas is coming but not another bad banana bread.

11 December 2021 8:14 AM

Chef, Food Critic & Researcher, Anna Trapido on a great banana bread recipe for Christmas.   

Things you need to check in your car before your road trip.

11 December 2021 7:56 AM

Resident Motoring Expert, Warren Tucker goes through a list of things you need to check in your car before your road trip this festive season.

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health

11 December 2021 7:38 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane facilitates a conversation with callers on  why eating like this is good for men's labido. 

Alcohol consumption during Festive period.

11 December 2021 7:19 AM

Resident GP & CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on shines the spotlight on health concerns around Alcohol Binging, which is very prevalent at this time of the year, the Silly Season/Festive season.

Getting over an abusive ex.

5 December 2021 9:58 AM

Clinical Psychologist, Khosi Jiyane on the challenges getting over an abusive ex when they keep showing up in your life.  

 

Plant-based diet good for men’s sexual health - New study shows

Local

Binge drinking is worrying factor in SA - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays

Lifestyle

Ekurhuleni Metro announces mayoral committee following coalition agreements

11 December 2021 6:13 PM

At least 50 feared dead in Kentucky as storms batter US

11 December 2021 4:27 PM

Team probing death of Bhisho pupil who took her own life conclude prelim report

11 December 2021 4:10 PM

