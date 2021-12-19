Movie Review Film: How to ruin Christmas 2

Guest: Film Critic, Gayle Edmunds
Herman Samtseu Philip Mashaba is a South African politician, entrepreneur and the current president of ActionSA, a party he launched on 29 August 2020. He served as the Mayor of Johannesburg from 2016 to 2019. He is the founder of the hair product company Black Like Me. He is famous in South Africa for his background:
James Donald, Executive Director at Department of Basic Education
The most expensive day schools in South Africa for 2022 - with one well over R200,000 per year
Resident Motoring Expert, Ernest Page
In his final feature for 2021, resident car expert Ernest Page joins Ray White to discuss the winners and losers for 2021. He also gives us an update on the new T Cross 1.0 and the Renault Kiger top of the range model
Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the Nobel Peace prize laureate who helped end apartheid in South Africa, has died aged 90
Dr. Fundile Nyati, CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
The man affectionately known 'the Arch' was described by Nelson Mandela as the voice of the voiceless as he fought openly and passionately against oppression, racism, poverty and homophobia.
The news of seismic blasting expected to take place in Eastern Cape waters has left South Africans concerned for the safety of marine life in the area. Some reports suggest the controversial survey conducted by the fuel company; Shell could have seriously detrimental effects on the hearing of whales. The natural justice organisation seeks to stop Shell from this activity and needs your help
Paul Roelofse, Certified Financial Planner